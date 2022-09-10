No. 24 Tennessee picked a statement win Saturday evening, defeating No. 17 Pittsburgh 34-27 in overtime.
Pitt went up early after a field goal and a huge 76-yard rushing touchdown from Israel Abanikanda to make it 10-0, but the Vols responded quickly.
Hendon Hooker hit Jacob Warren on the 24-yard pass to get to the 1-yard line and Jabari Small punched it in on the next play.
Then in the second quarter, Kedon Slovis connected with Gavin Bartholomew, who hurdled Trevon Flowers on his way to a 57-yard touchdown to give Pitt a 17-7 lead.
Just moments later, Hooker found Bru McCoy in the end zone for a 32-yard touchdown pass to make it 17-14. McCoy was pushed out of bounds and came back in, so he was still an eligible receiver. Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi's challenge was unsuccessful.
Tennessee took the lead for the first time in the second after Hooker found Cedric Tillman for a 61-yard pass to get the Vols to the 1-yard line and Small punched it in on the next play.
Pitt started a drive with 21 seconds left to play in the half and it looked like the half would end, but the Vols forced a fumble and gave themselves another chance to score.
They did just that, and Chase McGrath nailed a 37-yard field goal to make it 24-17 heading into the half.
At the half, Slovis went out with an undisclosed injury and Nick Patti stepped in for the rest of the game.
Neither team scored in the third quarter, but Pitt and Tennessee exchanged field goals early in the fourth to make it 27-20 heading into the final stretch.
Patti connected with Jared Wayne for a touchdown in the final three minutes to tie it.
Tennessee couldn't answer on the next drive and the game went into overtime.
The Vols were on offense first after Pitt won the coin toss.
After just three plays, Hooker found nobody else but Tillman for the touchdown. The play looked like it was folding, but Hooker scrambled and Tillman improvised to make the catch.
Tennessee's defense came up with several huge stops and Pitt couldn't answer.
A season ago in this game, Hooker had a game to forget. He had one he will always remember on Saturday.
Hooker racked up 325 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 27-42 passing. His game cannot be described by just numbers, however. Hooker performed the way most teams dream of their veteran quarterback performing.
He improvised and made plays out of nothing, including the one that ultimately won the game.
His main target was another veteran – Tillman.
Tillman had nine receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown – the game winning touchdown. He also had a number of receptions that came at critical times, like his catch in the second quarter to set up the Small touchdown.
On the defensive side of the ball, Tennessee did a much better job of putting pressure on the ball than it did in Week 1. The Vols picked up nine tackles for loss and four sacks. Defensive lineman Byron Young and Tyler Baron picked up two tackles for loss apiece.
Linebacker Aaron Beasley provided outstanding coverage while also pressing the ball well. He picked up 14 tackles.
Trevon Flowers was the story for the Vols defensively. He picked up an interception that stopped Pitt from scoring in the first half and had several key plays late. Flowers picked up a sack in overtime that put the Panthers back 12 yards and made converting on fourth much harder, leading to an incomplete pass to end the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.