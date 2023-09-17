GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Saturday night got off to perhaps the best start possible for Tennessee football. Quarterback Joe Milton got his feet under him with a couple of passes to Jaylen Wright, then he launched a 41-yard bomb to Squirrel White.
Milton capped of the six-play, 61-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Ramel Keyton. The crowd was out of the game, and the Vols were poised to run away with a victory after the early lead.
But that didn’t happen. Instead, Tennessee ended its next four drives with three punts and an interception. The offense stalled, and the Vols left Ben Hill Griffin Stadium with a 29-16 loss.
“You got to keep executing, man,” Milton said. “You just got to keep going no matter what. When you score that easily and things can be so easily scored, you can’t just ride the wave. You got to be able to execute an attack.”
Milton finished the night 20-of-34 with 287 yards and two touchdowns through the air. The veteran quarterback spent most of the night under fire, or operating from behind the chains.
He also threw his first pick as a Vol — a ball he threw up as Desmond Watson came hurdling at him. It was a ball that he wanted back, but it was a mistake on a night filled with mistakes for Tennessee’s offense.
“First half, at the end of the day, nobody was doing what they needed to do,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. “That can be run game, it can be protection, it can be QB play, it can be WR play, that’s why it looked the way it did after the first drive. It starts with me and out coaching staff, too. We’re in it together.”
The environment influenced Tennessee, forcing five false start penalties on Saturday. What isn’t as easily measured is the obvious communication issues between the sideline and Milton.
Three of the Vols’ five false start penalties happened on first down. Whether it was communication or working from behind the chains, Tennessee’s offense was not operating at the rate that many have become used to.
“A myriad of things that happened in those sequences,” Heupel said. “End of the day, we have to operate. Fully capable of it. Part of the disappointment.”
Many of the wide receivers and Milton himself — although not on the field — experienced road SEC environments last season. They also have shown the skill and potential of the offense, when it is operating at full strength.
Something is holding back, and wide receiver Bru McCoy contributes that to the team’s mental game.
“I think we just started thinking back that we couldn’t do it again,” McCoy said. “So it’s a mindset thing, it’s a confidence thing. It’s trusting one another and what we are capable of doing.”
McCoy hopes the loss will “light a fire” under the Vols. The team held a players’ meeting on Sunday, after a lackluster performance against Austin Peay, in hopes of preparing the right way and getting back on track.
Maybe, a loss is what is needed to wake up the team and get them back into the offense of 2022 and not the offense that has played thus far in 2023.
“It’s what you’re being coached on, is applying it,” McCoy said. “It’s having focus in the mindset to actually go out and do what you’re being taught. It might be reps, whether it be extra reps or staying late or whatever it may be — just finding a way to take what you know you need to work out and what you’re at a deficit at, and going at it in what way you feel necessary as an individual, but also as a teammate."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.