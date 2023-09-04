Tennessee football will be wearing the newest installment of the Nike Smokey Grey uniforms when they take on Austin Peay on Saturday. The "Artful Dodger" varitation of the Smokey Grey series will pay homage to Condredge Holloway.
Holloway, who was known as the "Artful Dodger," serves as part of the inspiration for the new look. Holloway was quarterback for the Vols during the 1971-74 seasons. He made history as the first African American to start at the position in SEC history. When the Vols take the field on Saturday, it will be 51 years to the day that Holloway made his first start.
Holloway made this first start in 1972 against Georgia Tech. From there, he went on to lead Tennessee to three bowl appearances during his tenure, throwing for 3,102 yards and running for 966 yards overall. His rushing threat gained him the "Artful Dodger" nickname.
"Pretty special opportunity to honor a great legacy, somebody that meant so much through who he is, his character, how he handled himself here and post-playing career, as well," Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. "And the legacy that he’s left behind, like all of the guys that have statues and are honored outside of our stadium. It’s an awesome way to honor their legacy."
Holloway was not only a standout on the gridiron, but also on the baseball diamond. He holds the Vols’ hitting streak record at a whopping 27 games. He led the SEC in batting average in 1975, earning him a first team All-American honor.
Holloway was eventually chosen as a defensive back with the 306th pick in the 1975 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. He decided to take his talents elsewhere to the Canadian Football League (CFL), where he is enshrined in the League’s Hall of Fame.
"When we arrived on Rocky Top, one of our primary goals was to honor our storied tradition with a modern twist," athletics director Danny White said in a release. "This year’s Smokey Grey uniform does just that; it pays homage to a Tennessee legend and the first African American quarterback in the SEC, Condredge Holloway, but is a modern look for our current student-athletes."
These uniforms do just that as they feature a signature look of the Holloway-era teams. The orange shoulders, outlined numbers, grey face mask and thin double striping on the pants all bring about a retro look.
One of the more modern elements include an all grey helmet that faintly features the silhouette of the Great Smoky Mountains, a feature that was also present in last years variation.
"I really like them," wide receiever Bru McCoy said on Monday. "I think it's like a combination of the Smokey Greys with a throwback twist to it. Something new, something different. I'm glad we get to bring them out to honor Condredge Holloway and everything."
Photos released by the team show Joe Milton modeling the uniform on-field in Neyland Stadium. Milton’s No. 7echoes the same jersey number Holloway wore with the Vols. Milton and Holloway can also be seen sitting beside one another in the locker room.
"I think it means a lot, especially as a black student-athlete," McCoy said. "You get to look back to the first black quarterback to play at Tennessee. It's nice to be here in 2023 and we're commending something that happened such a long time ago. It means a lot. It's a special thing especially for the first home game in Neyland to get to represent that. I'm excited."
Saturday will be the first time the Vols have worn a variation of the Smokey Grey uniforms since their victory on the road last season at LSU. Their all-time record in the uniform is 4-1.
