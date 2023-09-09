No. 9 Tennessee football once again struggled early but was able to pull out a 30-13 win over Austin Peay in its return to Neyland Stadium.
It wasn't among the most impressive wins. The Vols (2-0) came out of the gates sluggish for the second straight week and failed to find the end zone until the waning seconds of the first half.
Joe Milton threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns. He also took a draw six yards for a score on the ground. Jaylen Wright and Jabari Small combined for 213 yards.
The secondary showed its fair share of struggles as well. Most notably, Kamal Hadden had a pair of pass interferences, but he rebounded late with an interception on the same type of play.
The front seven was the biggest bright spot for Tennessee and played the most complete out of any position group. In total, the Vols picked up a total of seven sacks and 14 tackles-for-loss while allowing just 79 yards rushing. Aaron Beasley led the group with two sacks.
Tennessee rebounds from rough start — how it happened
Tennessee was unable to connect in the passing game early. Joe Milton missed throws to Bru McCoy and Squirrel White on their first drive of the game to go three-and-out, which was something that was indicative of how the majority of the first half played out.
Whether it was poor throw or simply a drop, this offense still has a lot of work to do if it wants to be back at the top of college football.
The defense showed some signs of leakage early as well. Austin Peay quarterback Mike DiLiello caused trouble early with his legs. In the first drive of the game, he turned a fourth-and-one situation into 45 yards on a keeper to set up a field goal.
After consecutive three-and-outs by the Vols' offense, the Governors muffed a Jackson Ross punt midway through the first quarter. With a golden opportunity to gain confidence, Tennessee started the drive 13 yards from the end zone but failed to find it. Instead, the Vols were forced to settle for a field goal.
The teams exchanged field goals once again until Tennessee finally took their first lead of the evening with just 15 seconds left in the first half. Milton took a draw up the middle for six yards and a touchdown to put the Vols up 13-6 at the half.
The Vols extended their lead to 14 immediately to open the second half thanks to a 33-yard kick return from Dee Willams and a 26-yard rush from Jaylen Wright shortly after. Joe Milton found Ramel Keyton in the end zone for a five-yard touchdown.
However, the offense went quiet again unlike last week, and Tennessee found itself leading just 23-13 early in the fourth quarter. But in response, tight end McCallan Castles took a screen pass 43 yards to the house to extend the lead to 30-13.
Austin Peay threatened to add another score late but came up short.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.