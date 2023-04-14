After not having the game due to renovation in 2022, the Vols are set to be back in Neyland Stadium for the Orange an White game on Saturday.
Fans and players alike will receive a taste of what Rocky Top is like on gameday.
"Neyland is a special environment every time you go in," center Cooper Mays said. "It's a lot of first things and a lot of new things for the young guys. Going over there will be a great thing for them. I didn't get to experience it my freshman year because of COVID. I didn't get that experience until the first game, and even then, it was during COVID, so not as normal. But these guys are going to have a great crowd to come out to, and we have the best fans in the country. I'm sure it will be special."
With many of its projected starters being limited or out, it will be a time to showcase the future of the program. The list of injuries is vast this spring with running backs Jabari Small and Jaylen Wright missing time as well as wide receivers Bru McCoy and Squirrel White — just to name a few.
While that might be a red flag for some, the truth is that we’ve already seen what those guys can do. The backfield duo of Small and Wright combined for over 1600 yards and 23 touchdowns. Meanwhile, McCoy had the second-most receiving yards on the team with 667 and four scores, and White had a pair of 100 yard games — one of which was in Tennessee’s Orange Bowl win over Clemson.
If you’re expecting to have a definitive answer on what this team will achieve based on the game, then that’s not realistic. However, the Orange and White game will be most valuable to the newcomers on Rocky Top.
The biggest name of the group is five-star freshman Nico Iamaleava, who has struggled with accuracy at times but continues to look better. He will likely take the year to learn under Joe Milton, but this spring has been most beneficial for his development.
“Continuing to grow. A long ways from being where we need him to (be), but that’s understandable,” head coach Josh Heupel said. “Where he’s at, this part of spring ball, really happy with what he’s done — his work ethic, attention to detail, ability to rebound and how intentional he is in the way that he works. He continues to get better every time he gets on the field, which is what you want to see from your young guys.”
Behind Iamaleava and Milton will be the talented running back trio of underclassmen Dylan Sampson, Cam Seldon and DeSean Bishop. The three have impressed this spring and will find their place on the field given the pace that the offense plays at — even when Small and Wright return.
However, the three biggest questions heading into spring were at wide receiver, offensive line and secondary.
At wideout, Tennessee will have to find a way to replace the production of Cedric Tillman and Jalin Hyatt, but the same questions arose last season when Velus Jones Jr. went to the draft. Things turned out just fine at the position and the same will likely follow with the returns of McCoy, White and Keyton.
In terms of newcomers, the Vols added 6-foot-5 receiver Dont’e Thornton out of the transfer portal who could come in and produce immediately, and they also added four-star freshman Nathan Leacock.
The battle in the trenches isn’t as concrete with the losses of Darnell Wright and Jerome Carvin. There is no shortage of bodies in the group, but the question of who will fill in remains to be seen. However, the standard is there and offensive line coach Glen Elarbee expects it to be met.
“They know what we want. They know where we are trying to get in result-wise and we are all on the same page,” Elarbee said. “It just helps us grow exponentially. Where we are at this point in the spring versus spring one or spring two, just knowledge-based, just playing the game of football — man pretty cool, a lot of fun. What you want it to be.”
Having Mays back at center brings both production and leadership, and Tennessee brought in a few transfers and freshmen that could prove valuable. Getting transfers John Campbell Jr. and Andrej Karic reps as well as freshmen Vysen Lang and Sham Umarov will be crucial in the scrimmage.
The secondary has always been a question and will continue to be until proven otherwise, but the additions of guys like Gabe Jeudy-Lally, Rickey Gibson and Jordan Matthews give added depth to the room.
The Orange and White game will give the first glimpse at all of the new faces in the program, especially with the majority of returning players missing time. The scrimmage is set to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
