For the first time since 2017, the Vols produced a first-round draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The fruits of the program-changing 2022 season are beginning to pay off, and it’s just the beginning.
While it wasn’t a historic draft in terms of numbers for Tennessee football, the program produced five top-100 picks — something that hasn’t happened since 2007 during the Phillip Fulmer days.
Day one was off to a promising start when Darnell Wright was drafted No. 10 overall to the Chicago Bears.
Wright was the anchor of the Vols’ offensive line, playing a prime role in the success of the juggernaut of an offense that Tennessee produced. He will likely provide the same help to Bears’ quarterback Justin Fields, who is in desperate need of protection.
“They know what I can be. I haven’t even reached my potential,” Wright said, according to the Chicago Tribune. “I’m just scratching the surface of what I can be. I think they know that. And I know that. It’s going to be fun.”
Things fizzled out as the Vols did not see any more first round picks, and rounds two and three were off to a slow start having not heard a player called in 57 picks. However, the tides quickly turned in the favor of Tennessee football with the 68th overall pick in the third round.
It was finally time for the reigning SEC Offensive Player of the Year, quarterback Hendon Hooker, to hear his name called, going to the Detroit Lions. The move seems to be a perfect fit for Hooker. He will be given ample time to heal from the ACL-tear he suffered in November, but he is not stuck behind a long term starter as a backup.
Hooker slid a bit further than expected, and current Lions’ quarterback Jared Goff helped produce one of the best offenses in the NFL. However, Goff is not without his flaws, and Hooker could possibly challenge Goff for the starting spot either late in the 2023 season or for the 2024 season.
"I’m taking it day by day, continuing to control what I can control and keep a great attitude and work," Hooker said. "It’s been a grind and I just take it day by day and whenever I’m ready to rock and roll that’s going to be a site to see."
Hooker was near-perfect at Tennessee, throwing for 6,080 yards with a 58-to-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio to show for it in his two years behind center. He added 10 scores on the ground as well to show off some mobility.
From there, Tennessee would hear three more of its players called in the next 10 picks. Hooker’s counterparts out wide, who helped the well-oiled machine that was the Vols’ offense run, became the first pair of wide receivers to be drafted the same year.
At picks 73 and 74, Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman heard their names called back-to-back, respectively. Both produced 1000-yard campaigns in their time with the program with Tillman’s coming in 2021 and Hyatt’s in 2022.
Reigning Biletnikoff Award winner Hyatt went to the New York Giants, and his name is forever imprinted in the heart of Rocky Top with his five-touchdown performance against Alabama. Hyatt’s 4.40 speed gives quarterback Daniel Jones something he hasn’t yet had in his time with the NFL: a deep-threat.
Hyatt, like Hooker fell deeper in the draft than expected, but Jones immediately reached out to him via text. “Are you ready,” Jones said.
“I’m ready. I’ve been ready my whole life,” Hyatt said. “I’m going to be an asset for him. That’s what I want to be. I want to be a player where he can trust, somebody who’s going to be a professional, somebody who’s going to get open for him consistently and that’s what I’m going to do for him.”
Tillman is a much different prospect than Hyatt. He’s a physical receiver but lacks the track speed. However, he makes up for it in intangibles and route-running and could prove vital for a Cleveland Browns team in need of weapons.
Though he battled ankle injuries all year, the fact that Tillman was still taken in the top-100 speaks volumes to his talent.
“Going to the league, it’s a different type of game,” Tillman said. “Route running is going to be an important key, so I’m going to learn from one of the best in Amari Cooper, and that’s going to be dope.”
The Tennessee offense dominated the draft, but edge rusher Byron Young was the last Vol to hear his name called at pick 77 to the Los Angeles Rams.
Young skyrocketed up draft boards by having one of the best performances at his position in the Draft Combine highlighted by a 4.43 40-yard dash. Despite the lack of polish at 25, he will have an opportunity to become a very capable pro purely thanks to his physical tools.
While the draft concluded, the weekend was not over in terms of Vols living out their dream in the next level, five more inked undrafted free-agent deals. Utility tight end Princeton Fant found a home with the Dallas Cowboys, and offense lineman Jerome Carvin joined former Vol Trey Smith in Kansas City. Defensive end LaTrell Bumphus joined Hyatt in New York, linebacker Jeremy Banks went to Tampa Bay and finally, punter Paxton Brooks went to the Indianapolis Colts.
