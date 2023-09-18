Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel could sense the disappointment in the locker room on Monday morning.
The Vols went to Gainesville hoping to end their 20-year drought in The Swamp on Saturday, and they left Gainesville with a 29-16 loss. The frustration and disappointment was clear on Saturday night after the loss.
That same disappointment has carried over to Knoxville.
“The first thing is it better hurt and it better matter. You could see that from our players (Sunday) and (Monday),” Heupel said on Monday. “I think I said it earlier, at the same time, all those lessons have got to move forward, but you’ve also got to wash this one clean, you know what I mean? When our players come back later (Monday), we’ve got to move on to the next one. That’ll be really important for us as a staff and as a program.”
The loss from Saturday can be credited as much to Florida playing well, to the Vols playing poorly. Self-inflicted mistakes plagued Tennessee for 60 minutes in The Swamp.
“General Neyland probably said it best, the team that makes the fewest mistakes will win,” Heupel said. “We did obviously not play to that standard on Saturday. Everybody in the building is disappointed.”
Tennessee committed 10 penalties for 79 yards. Five of those were false-start penalties. The number could have been even greater, but several were declined.
Mistakes snow-balled, and Tennessee had only run 22 plays at halftime. Not to mention the defensive woes.
The Vols had Florida in third-down situations several times on Saturday, but it didn’t slow the Gators down much. Graham Mertz and Florida’s offense were able to convert 7-of-14 third downs.
“(Mertz) was able to get outside of the pocket to where we don’t put contain on it,” Heupel said. “We don’t match things on the backend, give up two routes on the sideline. When we’re sitting on a hard corner, we should be all over that. So, a little bit of the run fits. Guys are not completely out of their gap, but their eyes are caught in the wrong spot for a split second. They’re a step, step and a half behind and you give up a vertical seam.”
The little things, like getting off the field on third down or staying behind the chains on offense due to penalties, hindered the Vols moving forward.
There were also “self-inflicted wounds,” as Heupel called them. Many of those can be chalked up to communication issues or the visible confusion from the offense on the field.
The little things become big things, and they end up resulting in the subpar performance that took place on Saturday night in Gainesville.
“At the end of the day we have to find the solution to it,” Heupel said. “I told the players this today too, it’s not the big things. And those are big things, don’t get me wrong, but it’s the subtle details in everything we’re doing. Everybody can’t take their turn of being off. We’ve got to become a unit that plays 11 together all of the time. Defensively too, particularly in the first half. We’re fully capable and we need to take a step forward quickly.”
The issues from Week 1 and Week 2 persist for Heupel’s group. Offensive efficiency hasn’t looked good through the first three weeks. New issues arose during the loss to Florida.
Tackling became an issue. The Vols missed 11 tackles, and they often came at the most inopportune times. The road game woes and crowd noise go to the Vols.
Road games to Alabama and Kentucky still sit on Tennessee’s schedule. The issues must be solved, and Heupel believes they can be solved.
“The needle has moved on some of it,” Heupel said. “Some of it, from week two to week three, didn’t get cleaned up. We’ve gotta grow and go. For our football team — and I said this. Everyone sees the big picture of the small details is where this game has to be won and played. We have to get better at that.”
