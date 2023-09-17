GAINESVILLE, Fla. — No. 11 Tennessee football put up some subpar performances in weeks one and two. There were some bright spots that left the Vols’ with some optimism moving forward, but it’s safe to say that more was to be expected.

All of the criticism would have been negated had Tennessee just taken care of business in The Swamp on Saturday. However, the Vols came out of the gates slow and doomed themselves from the start.

Tennessee was largely considered the more talented and complete team entering the night, and a six-play 71 yard opening touchdown drive seemed to wipe away any doubt about what the team was. Joe Milton was 4-of-4 passing with 66 yards as he found Ramel Keyton in the end zone. The drive sucked the life out of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium for the time being.

However, those were the only points that Tennessee scored in the first half. The 26-7 halftime deficit was too much to overcome, and the Vols once again fell to Florida in The Swamp, officially marking 20 years and running since they last won in Gainesville.

“You gotta give yourself a chance early in the football game,” head coach Josh Heupel said. “You gotta play efficiently. You gotta line up and tackle on the other side of the football. You gotta play three phases. Early in the football game, did not play well enough after that first drive on both sides of the football.”

Tennessee, a team known for its high-octane offense, has failed to put its expected product out on the field in every game this season. None of that mattered entering Saturday because the Vols were still 2-0 and seemed destined to break their losing streak at Florida.

Given what both teams had shown, all the Vols had to do was control tempo, establish the run and let Florida beat itself as it had against Utah. Instead, the opposite was true.

Under Heupel, the Vols have grown accustomed to losing the time of possession battle but found the end zone often to make up for it. However, the Gators controlled both the possession battle as well as the tempo.

The crowd in Gainesville swiftly took control of the game, forcing ill-timed penalties and hindering any pushback from Tennessee.

The offensive line put Milton in some tough spots under pressure — one of which resulted in an interception. False starts and holdings to open drives and on third down simply isn’t a recipe for success.

“It’s all self-inflicted wounds,” Milton said. “You look at it like, oh, we lost in Florida. But you know, you go in there and you see all the self problems we made, the self things that we did, that you did yourself that messed up the play or messed up the drive. Like those small things we can change. But you gotta keep believing in yourself as a team. That’s my message to the team. Keep believing in yourself and go execute.”

Milton didn’t play bad by any means, but it is now clear that he can’t win games with his arm itself. The offense didn’t establish the run until late and Milton suffered as a result. He had a few nice throws — a 41-yard seam to Squirrel White, a 43-yarder to Dont’e Thornton on third down and a 55-yard bomb to Bru McCoy.

But the first two weeks showed us that the run dictates the trajectory of this team, for better or for worse. Florida outgained Tennessee on the ground by 105 yards in the first half, setting the Gators up in third-and-short situations and the Vols in third-and-longs.

Milton simply isn’t consistent enough to dice teams up from start to finish no matter the situation. It was an issue that has been clear since he first appeared in a Vol uniform, but there was optimism entering the year that the woes were behind him.

Still, he’s not a bad quarterback. He’s just not the same quarterback as Hendon Hooker. Milton just wasn’t given much help around him. It was a collective team loss, and any team with 10 penalties and a lack of run game will struggle.

What happened has happened, and it is now up to Tennessee football to determine what to make of the loss. Did it need to take a loss to realize that these issues could cost them? Possibly.

The next week of practice will truly determine what this years Vols’ are as a team. The goals of an SEC East crown are still within reach. The season is still young and a week three loss only affects the rest of the season if a team allows it.

“A loss like this will really light a fire under anybody,” McCoy said. “I know me personally; this feeling and the way it feels I’m not going to take this lightly and I think everyone else on the offense will fall in line on that. So, hopefully moving forward, there won’t be laboring days and nights, not that we will be perfect but we are going to work for it.”