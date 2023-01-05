Tennessee football has promoted quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle to offensive coordinator, the team announced Thursday.
The move comes following the departure of former offensive coordinator Alex Golesh, who accepted a job as head coach of South Florida following the conclusion of the regular season.
Halzle has worked with head coach Josh Heupel for 14 seasons across five different schools. He also played under Heupel at Oklahoma.
Halzle led quarterback Hendon Hooker for the past two years, helping Hooker solidify his place as a Heisman-caliber player and one of the best quarterbacks in Tennessee history.
Halzle will retain his quarterback coaching duties. Heupel still needs to hire a tight ends coach to complete his staff.
"Joey has been instrumental in our record-setting offensive success over the past two seasons, and he's built great trust within our team," Heupel said in a statement on Halzle's promotion. "I have known Joey for over 15 years, and his track record of player development has impacted every place he has been. He has complete knowledge of our aggressive offensive identity and principles. Having played and coached at this level, he understands how to connect with players and will continue to make a significant impact in recruiting. This will be a seamless transition for him as we strive to build a championship program that Vol Nation is proud of."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.