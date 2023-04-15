The Vols are set to kickoff the Orange & White spring game at 2:30 on Saturday, capping off four weeks of spring practice and beginning the story of year three under head coach Josh Heupel.
The game won’t give a complete indication of what Tennessee will look like heading into the summer and ultimately the fall season with so many impact players sitting out or on the injured list. However, the game will still give the first glimpse at some very important newcomers along with returning players settling into a bigger role.
Here are five things to watch as Tennessee returns to Neyland Stadium.
1. Nico Iamaleava
This is an obvious choice, but all eyes will be on the highly touted freshman who was the prized possession of Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class.
The expectations will be unrealistically high for the first time fans will see Nico Iamaleava on the field in Neyland Stadium. He has seen what Rocky Top is like on game days — he signed up for it and he knows what is anticipated of him. The question is how he will handle it.
The truth is that Iamaleava’s performance on Saturday won’t be the defining moment of his career, which is quite obvious. The good news is that he will likely sit behind and learn from redshirt-senior Joe Milton barring any unforeseen circumstances.
Iamaleava isn’t going to have a perfect game — he’s a freshman, so look at how he settles into the tempo of the offense. Watch and see if he makes the right reads, or if he is forcing throws.
If he makes a mistake, look for the response both on and off the field. Look for the competitor in him rather than the actual product.
2. The Secondary
The Vols ranked 127th in the NCAA in pass defense in 2022. Tennessee is looking to, and need to take a step forward in the secondary. Our first look at that will be on Saturday.
There is depth in the defensive back room now as well, something this team lacked a season ago. Tennessee gets some depth help from transfer Gabe Jeudy-Lally, who brings a wealth of experience to the room.
Jeudy-Lally is not foreign to the SEC, playing his first two year of football at Vanderbilt. He played this past season at BYU where he had 47 tackles and seven pass break ups. Tennessee will probably just sit in a base coverage in the spring game, but it will still be clear if the secondary has improved.
It will also be worth watching talented freshmen Jordan Matthews and Rickey Gibson III. Both can contribute in the fall, and it will be interesting to see what they do on Saturday
3. Running Backs
The Vols’ running backs have received the most buzz outside of the quarterback room despite the absences of Jabari Small and Jaylen Wright.
While the Tennessee passing game steals the show of the offense, the backfield fuels it. This means that multiple backs must be on standby to keep pace with the tempo. So far, the trio of Dylan Sampson, DeSean Bishop and Cam Seldon have impressed in scrimmages, which could mean five capable backs in the room.
Sampson’s name is already well known after producing a 98-yard performance against Missouri and a 131-yard performance against Vanderbilt — both of which were complemented by a score. He has received praise from coach Jerry Mack about being further along than Small or Wright at this point in his career, but watch out for Bishop and Seldon.
Bishop is a more physical, downhill runner while Seldon excels in the open field and could be dynamic in the passing game with roots as a wide receiver.
4. Pass Catchers
We’re lumping tight ends and wide receivers together. Both units have pretty big questions to answer before fall.
For the tight ends, they have to replace Princeton Fant. UC Davis transfer McCallan Castles brings in lots of experience and joins veteran Jacob Warren in the room. Both guys will likely play a big role in the fall, and in the spring game with several wide receivers out due to injury or just precautionary reasons.
Freshman Ethan Davis is also a tight end to watch on Saturday. It is unknown how much he will participate as the 6-foot-5, 228-pounder spent most of the spring in a non-contact jersey while recovering from a torn labrum.
On the outside, Dont’e Thornton from Oregon has looked the part in practice. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound receiver is rehabbing an injured hamstring so his level of participation on Saturday is questionable as well. When he has practiced, he has been impressive.
Bru McCoy won’t play Saturday, and both Ramel Keyton and Squirrel white have been in and out of spring practice. Chas Nimrod will likely play a good bit, and he has impressed during spring practice. Nimrod played in just two games last season, but has quickly moved up to No. 1 with the injuries during the spring.
5. Offensive Line
With the departures of Darnell Wright and Jerome Carvin, nobody is quite sure what the offensive line will look like in 2023 in terms of personnel. The good news is that there is no shortage of bodies in the group.
What the group does have is a growing leader in Cooper Mays, who will be crucial in putting everything together in the trenches.
It will be interesting to see how they will perform opposite of the platoon of experienced defensive linemen that the Vols have.
To name a few guys to keep an eye on, look for transfers Andrej Karic and John Campbell Jr. along with freshmen Vysen Lang and Sham Umarov. The list could go on with returning guys like Javontez Spraggins and Gerald Micey, but what will be most important is the collective performance of the group.
