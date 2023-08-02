With exactly a month remaining before Tennessee football opens its 2023 campaign against Virginia in Nashville, the Vols opened up fall camp on Wednesday. As the final stretch of the offseason begins, head coach Josh Heupel and Tennessee are looking to continue fine tuning after a short time away from the team.
Heupel has continuously boasted about the level of competition brewing within the program from top to bottom. That notion was on full display in day one. With the current staff continuing to fill the program with talent, each player is pushing each other as no spot is guaranteed.
“There is a heightened sense of competitiveness because there’s other guys in the building that look like them, have the athletic traits like they do, too,” Heupel said. “We felt that all offseason. Felt that today, too. You go ones, you go twos, you go next guys up, threes — man, there’s real players at all levels right there that we certainly didn’t have early in my tenure here.”
The running back room is filled with proven backs in Jabari Small, Jaylen Wright and Dylan Sampson as well as intriguing freshmen in Cam Seldon, DeSean Bishop and Khalifa Keith.
In terms of receivers, the Vols will likely never have an issue in that department under Heupel and wide receiver coach Kelsey Pope. The group is headlined by key returners such as Bru McCoy, Ramel Keyton and Squirrel White while boasting newcomers such as the 6-foot-5 speedster Dont’e Thornton and top-100 freshman Nathan Leacock.
However, the offense is the least of the concerns surrounding the team entering 2023. The defense is where the weakness has lied in Heupel’s short tenure in terms of depth and overall talent. Given how fast the offense runs with a time of possession sitting at 25 minutes, the defense is on the field for the other 35, which has caused issues when paired with the lack of depth.
The front seven looks solid as it was a year ago with veterans across the board as it adds highly-touted freshmen in Daevin Hobbs, Caleb Herring, Chandavian Bradley and Arion Carter. Each of which put their size and athleticism on display to open the week.
As for the secondary, there is a lack of bonafide stars but returners Kamal Hadden, Warren Burrell and Tamarion MacDonald are back at corner and Jaylen McCollough at safety with many more bodies behind them ready to prove. Stars can be born out of the competition, but strength in numbers still persists.
“Having all of those guys back with game time experience only helps us because at the end of the day, to think that we can go into the season with just two corners is not what we think,” defensive coordinator Tim Banks said at Tuesday’s media day. “We know we'll need at least three or four and in a perfect world, five guys that we feel like we can plug and play and it won't be a huge drop off. Having all of those guys healthy and ready to compete only will help that room get better. If they're better, we're obviously better."
Several members of the Vols’ No. 10 recruiting class, per 247Sports, took part in their first practice for the Vols such as Hobbs and Bradley. Hobbs was an early enrollee along with offensive lineman Nathan Robinson, but both were held out due to injury in the spring.
Heupel stated that he is pleased with where those guys are at and understands that it is very early in their time in Knoxville.
No matter where each player is at in their football journey, Heupel is looking for steady improvement. Day one of training camp is not a telltale sign of anything, but there are certain things such as level of focus, competitiveness and simply the desire to be there that says a lot about a player during the absence of game reps.
“You hope the first day’s a good one. Have I ever seen a bad one? Yeah. If you don’t do a great job of being intentional and making sure early in training camp,” Heupel said. “But I think the ability for your players to communicate at a really high level, some of the things that you’ve been intentional with all spring and all summer, if those things don’t show up, man, it’s a telltale sign that the culture and what you’re trying to build isn’t going in the right direction.”
