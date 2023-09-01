Tennessee football has a lot of question marks going into the 2023 season. Whether it be quarterback play or replacing offensive linemen, this year’s team will look very different from last.
The Vols open the season on Saturday in a neutral-site contest against Virginia. There will be no Hendon Hooker in the contest. It is Joe Milton’s team, something that head coach Josh Heupel has a lot of confidence in.
“He's put himself in a position to play at a really high level because of the work ethic that he's had inside of our program,” Heupel said. “Since the back half of that first season, he's become really mature in who he is, what he's about and how he's going to work and impact his teammates. The leadership role is not just coming from the Orange Bowl. He's been that guy for a long time inside of our program.”
Milton does have big shoes to fill. Hooker threw for 3,135 yards with 27 touchdowns and received SEC Player of the Year. Milton does have to grow from his last time out, but the Vols know who their quarterback is.
Questions persist elsewhere, like on the offensive line. Veteran center Cooper Mays’ status is up in the air, and he will likely be sidelined for at least the first contest.
Mechanics have been an issue for Tennessee in the scrimmages. Situational football has been a priority for Heupel, working situations like the two-minute drill. He says they have been cleaned up.
Still, with a new quarterback and offensive line questions, execution may lack at times on Saturday.
“At the end of the day, execution is paramount,” Heupel said. “It doesn't matter how fast you play if you're not executing. I think in openers, all three phases of the game, you have a game plan. Everybody has had seven-plus months of an opportunity to subtly change who they are, personnel is going to be different. You have to do a really good job of adjusting.”
The secondary was a concern last season, and Saturday will be the first opportunity for the newfound depth within the room. Veterans Jaylen McCollough and Tamarion McDonald remain in the room.
There’s also a talented trio of freshmen in Rickey Gibson III, John Slaughter and Cristian Conyer. They join BYU transfer Gabe Jeudy-Lally as valuable pieces that will add some much-needed depth to Willie Martinez’s room.
The freshmen are expected to contribute, as early as against Virginia.
"The second and third levels have gotten nicked up a little bit in this part of training camp, those guys are all back and healthy,” Heupel said. “They've been with us all of last week as well. We've gotten really good work in. That gives us the ability to rotate on the backend. We have a plan, and we'll see how it unfolds on gameday. Expect to see a lot of people rotating in at corner, safety and the nickel spot as we go there.”
The first look at the 2023 Vols will happen at noon ET on Saturday at Nissan Stadium. Tennessee should handle a lesser-talented Virginia team, but the game is about more than that.
It is about figuring out the puzzle that has become Tennessee’s offensive line and secondary. It is also a good opportunity to build fans in Nashville as Heupel pointed out.
"Best five words in Tennessee are 'It's football time in Tennessee,’” Heupel said. “Officially game week, looking forward to the opportunity of going and playing with this program. It's awesome that we get an opportunity to start inside (of the) midstate. Huge fan following there, but you look at the opportunity we have. We have a great opponent, SEC Nation is going to be there, national TV audience as we kick off the 2023 season.”
