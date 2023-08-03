Alec Abeln, who is stepping in his first season as a position coach, is set to bring the tight end position to new heights for Tennessee football.

After former tight ends coach and offensive coordinator Alex Golesh left the program for the head coaching job at The University of Southern Florida, Abeln assumed the role. He was recently recognized on 247Sports 30 under 30 list, which honors the top young coaches in college football. He seems to leave the group in good hands.

Despite Golesh’s departure, the tight end room hasn’t seemed to take a hit, and it could be looking better than ever.

Last season, the Vols showed glimpses of how dynamic the position could become when Princeton Fant took Knoxville by storm when he caught 22 passes for 241 yards and three scores, but he also ran for five touchdowns as the fullback and even threw for a 66-yard touchown.

With Fant now gone, the group is now led by veteran tight ends Jacob Warren and transfer McCallan Castles. Castles sparks as an intriguing piece for Tennessee with solid pass catching and pass blocking ability. He caught 32 passes for 347 yards and two scores with UC Davis last season.

Meanwhile, Warren is coming back on his sixth year of eligibility and looks to see an increased role with Fant’s departure. Abeln is more than happy to have him back.

“I started sleeping a lot better,” Abeln said in Thursday’s media availability about having Warren back. “No, I mean it changes everything in terms of, you knew that you had at least one guy that you could count on to go to war with. And, at that point, just trying to find the pieces of who else was going to be there with them. But, man, it really made it easier for us.”

In addition to Castles, the Vols boast a pair of fascinating athletes in freshmen Ethan Davis and Emmanuel Okoye as Tennessee seeks to recruit the position at a higher level.

Both measure at about 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds and were four-stars in the class of 2023, per 247Sports. Davis is the more refined pass catcher of the two as the No. 7 tight end in the class. He impressed at the Orange and White game by catching three passes for 53 yards, including connecting with fellow freshman Nico Iamaleava for a deep pass down the sideline.

As for Okoye, he is much more raw and has only briefly been playing organized football since moving from Nigeria to play at the NFL Academy in London. Abeln said that he has the potential to be one of the most athletic guys to play the position, and Warren raved about him at SEC Media Days in July.

“Emmanuel is one of the most pure athletes I've ever seen in my life,” Warren said. “Being completely real, the way he runs, the way he jumps, cuts and moves. Everything about him is super athletic, super twitchy. A guy that hasn't been playing football for a long time so he needs to kind of develop in the way of — in football there's kind of a different language you talk.”

As seen with Fant, a tight end under head coach Josh Heupel has many hats to wear, and recruiting great athletes is the first step in doing so. Abeln is looking to continue the success of Golesh in that facet by locking down 2024 four-star Jonathan Echols.

In a system where wide receivers receive so much attention, Abeln is putting the Vols on a path for an even more potent offense with the amount of athletes coming in at tight end.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s no secret. It takes good players to win big games, and I think people want to be a part of it. I think the first year you’re selling a vision of what this place can be, and now there’s been a little bit of proof, and understand that there’s still another step that we’re ready to take. And (we) want guys that will go do that.”