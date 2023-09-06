The Vols linebacker corp has already taken a severe hit on the injury front, just one game into the season.
Redshirt senior Keenan Pili is down for at least a couple of weeks, as first reported by Volquest. Head coach Josh Heupel confirmed the report this morning on a teleconference with SEC coaches.
“We weren’t sure early in the week, the severity of the injury,” Heupel said on Wednesday. “He will not be available this week. He’ll miss a couple of weeks here.
“I don't believe it’s season ending. We’ll see how he continues to heal up here in the coming days and weeks.”
The transfer out of BYU was brought onto campus expecting to play a pivotal role on the defense. Week 1, when the Vols traveled to Nashville to take on Virginia, Pili came back with two solo tackles and four total, as well as one of the game balls handed out by the coaching staff.
“Just everything that he brought to practice since he's been here,” defensive coordinator Tim Banks said on Tuesday. “Just great leadership, communication, which we talked about earlier. Just having the ability to command the defense. Just making sure the front is where it needs to be, communicating with Beasley, making sure that everybody is where they need to be at all times is the number one thing.
“Just his overall physicality with the size that he has. You want big guys, but obviously in this day and age they have to be able to function in space and he's able to do those things for us. We're very pleased with what he brought, just his overall toughness and smarts and communication skills. We're excited for him.”
With the loss of the big man up the middle, questions immediately rise on who will step in.
All eyes turn to sophomore linebacker Elijah Herring. Coming out of high school, Herring was a three-star prospect, but has quickly flashed his athleticism and finesse.
“As far as Elijah goes, he obviously played some football for us last year,” Banks said. “Just to see his growth and his maturity on display, we're really pleased with what they did Saturday."
Another option Vols fans should expect to see is freshman Arion Carter out of Smyrna, Tennessee. Arion made his collegiate debut at Nissan Stadium, earning two solo tackles and to tackle assists. The freshman’s workload will see an increase with Keenan healing up.
Pili's loss will be felt when the Vols take the field on defense.
The Vols still seem to be expecting the linebacker back on the field at some point this season, helping them compete for the National Championship. Until then, Heupel and crew are going to need the next man up to deliver.
