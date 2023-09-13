It didn’t take long for Tennessee football linebacker Elijah Herring to get into the flow of the game on Saturday. The sophomore was filling in for the injured Keenan Pili.
Herring went airborne after taking a first-quarter blindside block. The 6-foot-3 and 238-pound linebacker didn’t get injured, but the hit made Herring pay a little more attention to his surroundings.
“That really was a welcome to college football for me,” Herring said. “It made me more aware of what’s around me. It’s something I will remember forever.”
Herring led the linebacker room on Saturday playing 51 snaps against Austin Peay. Alongside veteran Aaron Beasley, who is playing at an elite level, Herring found success at the mike linebacker spot.
The sophomore was not the starter in Week 1. Although, he did play meaningful spots. With BYU transfer Pili out for the foreseeable future with an arm injury, Herring was thrust into the starting role.
“It’s next man up mentality,” Herring said. “You just have to be prepared for anything that could happen. It’s a long season. I think I played pretty good. You can’t play perfect. You leave some stuff out on the field. You just have to hit it and get ready for next week and try not to make those same mistakes again.”
There are things that Herring needs to improve on. Linebacker coach Brian Jean-Mary pointed out how he can be more vocal with his communication. As the strong-side linebacker, it’s his job to put the defense in the right position.
Beasley is by his side to help with that. Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel also saw room for improvement in his play.
“He’s a young guy that his best football is going to continue to come down the pipe, man,” Heupel said. “Great confidence in him but from the rest of the guys that played, too. Saw a lot of things that we liked. There’s a couple of things that we busted on, too.
“Gave up a pass down the middle in the fourth quarter, but we can correct those things. At the end of the day, that group’s going to have to continue to grow up quickly. We’re going to need all those guys as we go down this stretch.”
Herring wasn’t the only linebacker to play in Pili’s absence on Saturday. Freshmen Arion Carter and Jeremiah Telander played a lot of snaps as well.
Carter, out of Smyrna, Tennessee, arrived with a lot of hype. So far, he has lived up to those expectations.
"Arion is, as a freshman, the maturity like we’ve talked about before is that of a junior or senior,” Jean-Mary said. “He’s gotten better every week. But obviously, the stakes are a little higher this week with his first SEC game, so we expect him to keep progressing. The plays that he does make when he’s out there are very, very good. We just have to eliminate the mistakes.”
Telander got in for a series against Austin Peay, totaling 20 snaps. He picked up six tackles during his playing time.
Coaches and players have raved about Telander’s effort and physical ability in practice. The 6-foot-2, 228-pounder made his presence felt against the Govs.
“Just little things as far as being in the right place in pass coverage,” Jean-Mary said. “He really could have helped us on the one long pass on third down that they completed into the boundary, but all in all we were impressed with his effort, one, which is what you expect from him, but he hit the ball. He tried to play fast and physical, which is a calling card for him. He got his first college game out the way, and I think the best is yet to come.”
Game reps are earned in practice. The linebacker depth showed on Saturday, and it appears that Jean-Mary has a wealth of athletes who have earned playing time.
Jean-Mary also wouldn’t nail down if he plans to limit the rotation to two backers, leaving room for the freshmen to continue and make an impact.
“The great part about our system is the guys that practice the right way, they’re going to play,” Jean-Mary said. “We’re not going to rotate just to put a body in there. If I ever put a guy in there and I don’t think he could help us win the game, then that’s shame on me. Those guys earn their right through practice to go out there in the game, and when they’re out, kind of like I said earlier, we look at them as starters.”
