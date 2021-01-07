Tennessee has put a freeze on football coach Jeremy Pruitt's ability to hire assistant coaches, ESPN's Chris Low reported.
The freeze surrounds an internal investigation launched into potential recruiting violations that began last month. The university has brought in two Kansas based lawyers to help investigate.
What the investigation involves remains unclear, though Brian Maurer and Eric Gray sat out the regular season finale for undisclosed reasons that were speculated to be associated with the investigation.
As the college football coaching circuit moves forward with more head and assistant coaches taking more jobs, Tennessee still waits in limbo as the investigation continues.
Tennessee currently has two vacant coaching spots as offensive line coach Will Friend left for South Carolina, and then Auburn. Defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh was fired in October.
Tennessee also has two coaches, Chris Weinke and Brian Niedermeyer, on expiring contracts. Niedermeyer has been linked to possible violations in the investigation.
The lack of clarity around Pruitt's future continues to hurt Tennessee in recruiting prep prospects and transfers. National signing day is under a month away as the Vols try to solidify their 2021 signing class.