Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel received a $1 million raise Friday, reports say.
The second year head coach's new contract runs through Jan. 31, 2028 with a guaranteed salary of $5 million annually. His new salary puts him at 11th in the SEC in compensation.
The contract comes after a 7-6 season last year and a promising 2-0 start in 2022. The Vols look to go 3-0 for the first time since 2016 with a win over Akron Saturday.
Heupel's buyout for his new contract would be $8 million, should he leave before December 15, 2023 and drops $2 million a year after that.
Heupel's bonus for making a bowl game is $100,000 and $500,000 for winning the national championship. He also has bonuses for top-ranked finishes and several different honors.
Several coaches on staff also received raises, with offensive coordinator Alex Golesh's being the highest. Golesh's salary was raised from $750,000 to $1.2 million.
