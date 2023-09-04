No. 12 Tennessee got off to a slow start on Saturday, but eventually got the offense rolling to beat Virginia 49-13.
Josh Heupel didn’t showcase a lot of the offense, keeping things very simple for the season opener. Regardless, we got a first look at Dont’e Thornton and what the running back room could be.
Here’s a look at how the Vols graded out.
Quarterback
Joe Milton had some timing issues with receivers early, which is to be expected in the season opener. He also overthrew a couple of receivers. Overall though, he commanded the offense well.
Milton finished the day 21-of-30 passing for a quiet 201 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 40 yards and two touchdowns.
The quarterback did enough to defeat a subpar Virginia and showed some promise in reads and making plays on the ground.
Pro Football Focus gave Milton a 78.3 grade for his performance.
Grade: A
Running backs
The running back trio was dominant on Saturday. Jaylen Wright finished with the most yards, going for 115 yards on 12 carries. Dylan Sampson accounted for 52 yards and four total touchdowns. Jabari Small went for 67 yards.
Accounting for everyone, the Vols ran for 294 yards. They all shared similar carries as well, allowing for even rotation within the room.
Moving forward, the running back room could add more versatility to an offense known for an electric pass attack.
Wright, Small and Sampson’s PFF grades came out to 67.4 averaged together.
Grade: A+
Wide receivers
The Vols showcased Thornton for the first time, but Squirrel White was still the go-to at the slot. Ramel Keyton led the way in terms of yards, although he did have a big drop on a potential chunk play.
Keyton finished with 66 yards on three receptions. White picked up 45 yards on six catches. Bru McCoy and Thornton remained relatively silent. The vanilla offense led to less deep balls, and less yards for the receiving corp.
The four receivers averaged out to a 59.7 PFF grade .
Grade: B+
Offensive line
We saw lots and lots of rotation on the offensive line. Gerald Mincey graded out the best by PFF with a 73.5. On the flip side, Texas transfer Andrej Karic – who got the start at left guard – graded out at 47.1.
Overall, the pass blocking wasn’t bad. Milton only took one sack. The successful run attack can also be contributed some to the offensive line.
Questions remain, but the pieces of the puzzle are coming together. The linemen who played more than 12 starts averaged out at a 61.5 PFF grade.
Grade: B
Front seven
The Vols’ defensive line was the game-changer on Saturday. They accounted for four sacks and held Virginia to 95 yards on the ground. James Pearce Jr. and Tyler Baron both picked up two sacks.
Linebackers Aaron Beasley and Keenan Pili played at an extremely high level. Finally, in his comfortable position of will linebacker, Beasley accounted for three tackles, one for loss. Pili picked up four tackles.
Tennessee roasted in 15 defensive linemen on Saturday. Those who played more than 12 snaps averaged out to a 70.11 PFF grade.
Beasley and Pili averaged to a 77.6 PFF grade.
Grade: A+
Secondary
The secondary clearly took a step forward from last season. Kamal Hadden had two pass breakups that were eye-catching. Virginia’s Tony Musket was held to 94 yards through the air. His backup added 16 yards against Tennesee’s backups.
Virginia’s passing attack is not a good one. Regardless, the Vols showed improvement from a year ago. They also rotated in 13 defensive backs through the course of the game. Wesley Walker and Jaylen McCollough stayed on the field the most.
The backs who played more than 12 snaps averaged out to earn a 62.3 PFF grade.
Grade: B+
Special teams
The worst unit on the field for the Vols on Saturday was the special teams. Jackson Ross averaged just 35.8 yards a punt. He had punts for 17 yards and 27 yards in the first half.
It was Ross’ first time playing American football, so it could be easy to chalk it up to that. He showed potential at the end, and earned a 60.3 PFF grade.
Kickoffs also caused issues, with two kicks going out of bounds, which is something that can’t happen in SEC play. Josh Turbyville graded out at 57.7.
Charles Campbell was perfect on extra points and field goals. He earned a 65.9 grade and was the only bright spot of the kicking unit.
Dee Williams showcased his speed on punt return, but he also fumbled a punt, raising questions about his consistency.
Grade: C
Coaching
Heupel was very vanilla in his play-calling. However, with the run game working how it was, there was no reason to get fancy with the offense. There wasn’t much coaching needed in any facet on Saturday.
The staff prepared well and coasted to a win against Virginia.
Grade: A
Overall
A win is a win, and the Vols dominated a lesser Virginia team. There are questions that remain on special teams and certain spots on the offensive line, but it is very fixable.
Tennessee starts the season 1-0 after Heupel’s first Saturday season opener as a Vol.
Grade: A
