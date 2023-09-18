The trip down to Gainesville did not go as planned for Tennessee football. What was supposed to be the first win in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium since 2003 turned into a 29-16 loss for the Vols.
Not much went Tennessee’s way on Saturday night, although there were some bright spots.
Here is how Tennessee graded out in the loss.
Quarterback
While many fans run to blame quarterback Joe Milton for the loss, it can’t all be put on the quarterback. His run game was not working, and his offensive line gave him very little time in the pocket.
We saw Milton get the deep ball working to Bru McCoy and Squirrel White, showcasing why he earned the starting job. We also saw the other side of Milton, with an errant throw straight up into the air with a Florida defensive lineman falling on him.
It was Milton’s first interception as a Vol, and it likely doesn’t happen if he doesn’t have a nose guard running at him untouched.
Milton finished the day 20-of-34 passing with 287 yards and two touchdowns. For what it’s worth, he handled himself extremely well in the postgame presser as well, exuding leadership and poise following the loss.
Grade: C
Running backs
Dylan Sampson ran for four touchdowns in Tennessee’s season opener, and he didn’t see the field on Saturday. Likely, this can be attributed to the lack of offense in the first half, and trying to put up points quickly in the second half.
Jaylen Wright ran for 63 yards on 16 carries and Jabari Small ran for 35 yards on seven carries. Milton added 18 yards on five carries.
The offensive line didn’t help the run game, which struggled to find the rhythm it had in the previous two games.
Grade: C
Wide receivers
Tennessee had more pass plays of 40-plus yards against Florida than they had all season. McCoy led the way with five catches for 94 yards and a touchdown. Squirrel White had 6 yards on three catches.
Dont’e Thronton’s natural athleticism came to life as well with three catches for 53 yards.
For what it’s worth — and lumping tight ends in with wide receivers — McCallan Castles was the Vols’ highest-graded run blocker according to PFF. He graded out at 80.6.
The group could’ve played better, but they played well enough given the limited time Milton had in the pocket.
Grade: C+
Offensive line
Of the five lowest-graded players by PFF for Tennessee's offense, four are linemen. As previously mentioned, Castles — a tight end — was the best run blocker on Saturday.
PFF also says that Milton was pressured on 24.3% of pass plays. Florida only blitzed 29.7% of the time.
The group was responsible for eight penalties of 59 yards as well as several more that were declined.
Milton was sacked once, but the pocket was not clean. The offensive line has to improve or Milton will spend a lot more of SEC play on the grass rather than throwing the ball.
Grade: F
Front seven
The Vols had 11 sacks and 25 tackles for loss through the first two games. Both marks were among the top in the country.
Tennessee had just one sack against a Florida team that allowed five sacks to Pac-12 opponent Utah. That push was not there against the Gators.
Florida running back Trevor Etienne rushed for a career-high 172 yards with a touchdown. He averaged 7.5 yards a carry.
Freshman linebacker Arion Carter graded out the best of all defenders against Florida.
Grade: D-
Secondary
Graham Mertz went 19-of-24 passing with 166 yards and a touchdown. A reasonable stat line at first glance.
Tackling from the secondary was terrible on Saturday, to say the least. Defensive back Kamal Hadden pushed Etienne on his 62-yard touchdown run, not wrapping up and helping the opposing back get a touchdown.
PFF counted 11 missed tackles by the Vols, with 10 coming from defensive backs.
Gabe Jeudy-Lally filled in for Doneiko Slaughter, and he showed his veteran poise with a big tackle for loss in the first quarter.
Grade: F
Special teams
Omari Thomas blocked a field goal on a first-quarter extra point, and Charles Campbell nailed a 42-yard field goal.
No kickoffs went out of bounds, and Jackson Ross averaged 40 yards per punt.
Grade: A-
Overall
Josh Heupel was clearly frustrated in his postgame press conference, and he should be.
The performance in the trenches was a far cry from the first two contests. SEC games are won and lost there, and the Vols clearly lost there on Saturday.
Milton had no time, there wasn’t much push. The defensive line conceded run and after run to Florida with not much pushback.
A disappointing performance all around from a team that looked unprepared in the Swamp.
Coaching
It’s hard to draw up plays when you are having no success at the line of scrimmage. There were questionable play calls, but the lack of execution was evident.
The Vols had to use two timeouts to begin their first drive out of halftime. That is not what you want when you come out of the locker room.
Crowd noise was also a clear problem for the Vols. The road has not been friendly to Heupel.
Of his now nine losses at Tennessee, six have come on the road.
Grade: D
