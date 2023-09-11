No. 11 Tennessee football started sluggish for the second straight week, but this time, the Vols didn’t get rolling to the standard that Josh Heupel has set. Still, they beat Austin Peay 30-13.
It was a 10-point game in the fourth quarter, and a goal-line stand from the Vols’ defense prevented that from sticking in the final score. As a result, Tennessee missed out on a golden opportunity to give the newcomers experience.
While there are many looks that Heupel is hiding in preparation for Florida and the rest of SEC play, it's safe to say that a more dominant performance was expected.
Here is a look at how the Vols’ graded out in the win.
Quarterback
Joe Milton once again struggled in the short passing game and didn’t seem to be completely in sync with his receivers for much of the night. Teams are forcing Milton to beat them short with no opportunities for the deep ball.
Some of the issues stem from dropped passes, but Milton could hit his receivers in a better spot. He finished with a similar statline to last week, going 21-of-33 for 228 yards and two passing touchdowns along with one on the ground. It wasn’t a bad performance, but there is another level that Milton needs to reach before Tennessee is back in conversations for contention.
Pro Football Focus gave Milton a 62.2 grade for his performance.
Grade: C
Running Backs
The backfield once again did its job, rushing for 221 yards on 7.6 yards per carry.
Dylan Sampson saw a reduced role from last week, but Jaylen Wright took 13 carries for 118 yards while Jabari Small took 13 carries for 95 yards. The one setback on the performance is the slack in touchdown category, which is usually negated by the passing attack finding the end zone.
PFF graded Wright at 83.5, while the room averaged out at 72.3.
Grade: A-
Receivers
It was a rough week for the wide receiver room as drops plagued it for the second straight week. On top of that, the group still hasn’t seemed to find rhythm with Milton, which is a surprise to say the least.
Bru McCoy and Ramel Keyton had solid, but not great weeks. They each caught five passes for 51 and 52 yards, respectively. Tight end McCallan Castles also took a short pass 43 yards to the end zone.
Dont’e Thornton played just eight snaps and did not appear after dropping a pass on the sideline.
The group graded out to an average of 55.95.
Grade: D+
Offensive Line
John Campbell Jr., Andrej Karic, Ollie Lane, Dayne Davis, Javontez Spraggins, Jeremiah Crawford and Gerald Mincey took the bulk of the snaps on the offensive line.
Mincey graded out the best for the second-straight week with an 85.2 in shared time at right tackle with Crawford, who graded just 40.3.
It was another solid week in the blocking category with Milton only taking one sack. Meanwhile, excluding Crawford, the five lineman with the most snaps were given at least an 80 for run blocking.
Out of lineman that played at least 25% of snaps (16), they still graded out at just 54.2 due to allowing seven pressures.
Grade: B-
Front Seven
The front seven was the best position group on the field for Tennessee. Together, the group had seven sacks and 11 tackles-for-loss.
Linebacker Aaron Beasley led the day with two sacks and five tackles-for-loss. Defensive tackle Kurrott Garland was given the highest grade with an 89.8 thanks to a sack and his run defense in just 23 snaps. Tyler Baron also held things down in the trenches with an 85.9.
The Vols’ had 16 players in the front seven play over 16 snaps, averaging out at 66.9.
Grade: A
Secondary
The secondary had another solid week, but the most glaring blemish happened when Doneiko Slaughter lost his footing and gave up a 52-yard touchdown.
Kamal Hadden also had a pair of pass interferences as a result of not turning toward the ball. However, he bounced back in the same situation for Tennessee’s first interception of the year.
Seven Vols received at least 25% of snaps, grading out at 66.3.
Grade: B-
Special Teams
It was a replica performance from last week but a little better. Jackson Ross batted a poor punt out of bounds but found his footing later. Josh Turbyville booted a kickoff out of bounds.
Dee Williams was solid in the return game, and Charles Campbell was perfect on extra points and field goals.
However, at some point, putting the opposition in poor field position will hurt Tennessee.
Grade: C+
Coaching
Once again, Tennessee was forced to settle heavily on the short passing game after a slow start.
Of course the Vols are saving their playbook for tougher opponents, but there is no excuse to barely hang 30 on an FCS team when the identity of the team is offense.
Grade: C
Overall
Once again, a win is a win. Perhaps there is nothing to worry about and it’s just early season missteps, but it can’t be ignored for the time being.
There are some serious issues that could cause trouble as Tennessee begins SEC play next week against Florida.
Grade: C
