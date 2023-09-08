Tennessee football opened its season in Nashville, delivering a 49-13 beatdown of Virginia. While the score says otherwise, the season opener did not come without its fair share of growing pains.
The No. 9 Vols showed their versatility on offense with a solid mixture of pounding the run game as well as taking the opportunity for big plays if the opportunity presented itself. Still, the group lacked its usual efficiency at times.
Special teams saw some early miscues but rebounded as the game went on.
The defense thoroughly outmatched a depleted Cavs offense in the neutral site home opener but will be tested more as the season rolls on.
"This week, good opponent in Austin Peay, and excited about us going into week two just continuing our football journey, continuing to get better here as we go through the season,” head coach Josh Heupel said. “Opportunity for us, as we looked back at the tape this morning, ways that all of us can improve in all three phases of the game."
Neutral site might have been a bit of a stretch with nothing but orange filling up the masses. Still, the Vols are eager to be back in Neyland Stadium for their home opener against in-state foe Austin Peay.
"Obviously, it was great playing in Nissan Stadium, but getting a chance to get back to Neyland is something that everybody is fired up for,” defensive coordinator Tim Banks said.
Saturday’s matchup is one that Tennessee should be in firm control of from start to finish, but the goal will be cleaning things up as Florida week quickly approaches on the horizon.
Last week, the Vols tried to push the ball down the field with quarterback Joe Milton’s arm. But after not connecting on a couple of those passes, the offense seemed to hit a roadblock. Milton was missing some easy throws, and near the midpoint of the second quarter, Tennessee had managed just seven points.
"All in all, I thought they performed well," Heupel said. "There were some things early in the football game that everybody saw. We were not quite in sync. We're not far off, either. I anticipate us continuing to grow and shore those things up."
Instead of letting things snowball, Milton emphasized the short game as well as playing off the success from the running backs.
“We all know that's what opens other things up down the field,” offensive coordinator Joey Halzle said. “There's a maturity to it, and we've talked about what he's put in and invested into this with his eye discipline. When you know where you're supposed to be and the timing you're supposed to be on and when it's not there, it's much easier to get to the next one.”
The Joe Milton that started two years ago might not have been able to bring himself back. He threw a nice ball to Ramel Keyton early in the first quarter that was ultimately dropped, and his focus seemed to slip.
The sixth-year senior found a way to reset in the second quarter by connecting with McCallan Castles and Bru McCoy for gains of 16 and 11 yards, then found Keyton deep for 41 yards. It was all Tennessee from that point forward.
“If your eyes are all over the place trying to figure out what's going on or where you're supposed to be, now it's hard to get to two, three and four,” Halzle said. “Because now you're just trying to find who the appropriate one is. All of that we've talked about since we came back here in January and February, you saw play out with his decision making on Saturday.”
As the Vols return to Neyland, the biggest thing for Milton and the rest of the team will be not letting those initial slips happen.
Austin Peay has a more advanced offense than Virginia despite being an FCS school. The personnel might not be there to fully take advantage, but the Tennessee defense must show that it can handle different looks.
"Defensively, we have to handle tempo,” Heupel said. “They will spread the football field. RPO game, we have to do a really good job on perimeter screens, defeat blocks and make tackles in space. Line of scrimmage will be everything for us.”
With new guys on kickoff and punting duties, the specialists started off sluggish. Kicker Josh Turbyville and punter Jackson Ross each had a pair of early kicks sail out of bounds but cleaned things up as time went on.
Though the Vols’ trip to Nashville wasn’t perfect, it was an opportunity to clean up their product for their return to Neyland after a 10-month hiatus.
"Looking forward to seeing 102,000 of our closest friends here on Saturday evening,” Heupel said. “For our program, it has been a long time since we have been inside that stadium with our fans, and we look forward to that.”
