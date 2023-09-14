It has been 20 years since Tennessee football has traveled to The Swamp and won. The Vols have beat the Gators in Gainesville just three times total in the last 52 years. Since that 2003 win, The Vols have won the rivalry game just three times.
Florida has dominated the rivalry for essentially the entirety of the 21st century, and the success of the Gators in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is the final roadblock in the way of Tennessee taking control of the rivalry.
While head coach Josh Heupel is eager to break the streak, he also takes matchups on a year-by-year basis. The message is awareness but not letting the streak be the defining point of the matchup.
Why worry about something that happened before Heupel even thought about being the coach at Tennessee? Why worry about something that happened before some of the players were even born?
“In our program a lot, we talk about being able to reset and just play the next play,” Heupel said. “What happened last year, yet alone a decade ago, or what happens during the course of the game, the previous play, has nothing to do with what’s happening next. Our guys are kind of taking on that mindset a little bit.”
In college football, ultimately each year is different than the next.
While streaks certainly happen in college football, they only matter if they are allowed to matter. There is a clear difference between “Tennessee can’t win in The Swamp” and “Tennessee hasn’t won in The Swamp.”
The rivalry obviously means something. It is one of the most storied rivalries in college football, and the Vols have been on the wrong side of it recently. For fans, pride is at stake. For players, it’s the first step toward their goal of winning the SEC East and beyond.
“I think it’s something that, in the nicest way possible, everyone outside of the building cares about and talks about and thinks is a big deal,” tight end Jacob Warren said. “I don’t think most of the guys on the team really know about it or not. Just one of those things that, again, doesn’t really matter.”
“When we’re on the field, who cares how long it’s been? Whether it’s here or there or whatever, just going out there and trying to compete. Be the best on this day. Obviously it would be great to win there for sure after all these years. Just something that we’re not necessarily worried about.”
Tennessee faces many questions entering the game, but this is its best chance in years to end the skid. Florida is in the midst of a rebuild under second-year head coach Billy Napier. A Gators win over the Vols would be the signature SEC win that Napier is looking for to boost the rebuild.
Quarterback Joe Milton is facing his first real road test since Pitt in 2021. Can he finally put the pieces together after a pair of lackluster performances in weeks one and two? Can he handle the hostility of a night game in The Swamp? Will the wide receiver group step up and come back to last year’s form?
Defensively, Tennessee hasn’t been tested. The Gators boast an unproven but talented group of receivers paired with a stout running back room led by experienced quarterback Graham Mertz.
The Vols are favored to win and have the more talented roster. The coaching staff at Tennessee is more put together. Still, that doesn’t make anything easy. If the Vols answer the numerous questions surrounding the early season, Saturday night will be a good one for them.
“This is why you come here,” Heupel said. These are the ones you want to play in. This is obviously a game that’s circled by our fan base. Our players are going to be excited to go play on Saturday night.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.