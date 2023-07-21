NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football under head coach Josh Heupel has become known for an explosive offense. What lacked in 2022 was mainly the defensive side of the ball.
The Vols, and senior defensive lineman Omari Thomas, are looking to change that in 2023. Thomas represented Tennessee, alongside quarterback Joe Milton and tight end Jacob Warren, at SEC Media Days on Thursday.
"Yeah, we're not being complacent," Thomas said. "We understand that everything just has to fall the way we want it to fall. We just know we have to continue to grow."
Part of that growth has included a lot of time spent in the meeting room. The meetings started in small groups.
Position groups would get together and analyze film from 2022. Not just parts of games, but entire games that Tennessee played a season ago. Eventually, the meetings went from just a couple of positions to the whole defensive side of the ball.
"We can't expect our coaches to tell us what we need to focus on," Thomas said. "If you're a player and you messed up on a play or you did the wrong thing, you have to hold yourself accountability. And that's something that I feel like we've grown in as a team, as people being kept accountable of their mistakes on the field or what they've done, you know what I mean? And just holding their self to a different standard when it comes to different practices, workouts or even off the field in school or just being in the community."
The meetings began after everyone returned to campus after Christmas break. By the time spring practice rolled around, the team had most of the defense sitting in on the meetings.
The players sit with their position groups. There is no calling out of individuals. The groups look at what they can do better as a unit. The process has brought the defense closer together.
"It's fun," Thomas said. "It's good sessions. We really just go in. it's not a beat me up session. It's we understand that. We just got to go in there and do what we got to do ourselves, and we're trying to get better. Everybody has that common goal. Like I said, we're trying to win the SEC East so we understand that we have to go in there and we have to be able to do what we do by ourselves and not rely on the coaches all the time."
The goal for the Vols, as said at SEC Media Days, is winning the east. Thomas is confident in Tennessee's chances in the SEC East.
A formidable foe stands in between Tennessee and winning the east: Georgia. The Bulldogs were picked again by the preseason media poll not just to win the east, but win the SEC as a whole.
“I think we have really done a good job in showing that we belong,” Thomas said. “And I think that we are going to continue to show that we belong and to continue to grow as players. And that is our goal as a team. We want to win the East.”
The season kicks off in Nashville against Virginia on Sept. 2. A game, that Thomas said, is the first step in Tennessee's campaign to conquer the SEC East for the first time since 2007.
“We aren’t there yet, so we’re just ready for this opening opening game in Nashville against Virginia,” Thomas said. “So when we get to it, we’ll attack that task. But I feel like we’re a pretty good team and I feel like we’re going to win the East. I hope so.”
