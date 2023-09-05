The Associated Press released their latest top 25 college football poll rankings. Tennessee was moved up to No. 9 after its victory over Virginia, and five other SEC teams were included in the group of 25.
The Vols’ win on Saturday was the only victory by an SEC team against a Power Five conference opponent.
This is the first time since 2006 that the Vols have reached the top 10 in back-to-back years. Tennessee spent 12 weeks within the top 10 last season and entered the 2023 campaign at No. 12.
Upsets including LSU’s loss to Florida State and Duke’s 28-7 victory over Clemson opened up space for the Vols to move up in the rankings. LSU was moved down to No. 14 while Clemson dropped to No. 21.
Tennessee will host Austin Peay in their home opener at Neyland Stadium on Saturday as it looks to stay sharp before a road test against Florida.
In the SEC, a total of six teams were included in the poll with Georgia remaining at No. 1 after its 48-7 victory over Tennessee-Martin.
Alabama moved up a spot to No. 3 thanks to a 56-7 win over Middle Tennessee. Ole Miss moved up two spots from No. 22 to No. 20 after its 66-point beat down against Mercer. Texas A&M stayed put at No. 23 after scoring seven touchdowns against New Mexico in its opening game, winning 52-10.
Other SEC teams receiving top 25 votes included Arkansas: 28, Kentucky: 15, Mississippi State: 5 and Auburn: 3.
