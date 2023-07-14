After a long and strenuous investigation, the NCAA handed down punishment to Tennessee football for recruiting violations that occurred under Jeremy Pruitt.
The NCAA found that Tennessee committed 18 Level I violations, and over 200 violations over the course of Pruitt's time as head coach. The NCAA put Tennessee on probation for five years, avoiding the dreaded postseason ban.
Of the 18 violations, Tennessee's contention surround the failure to monitor charge. The university argued that swift actions taken to fire everyone involved should rule this violation baseless. The violation, often held as one of the most egregious, could result in a postseason ban.
After current-head coach Josh Heupel's revial of Tennessee football, a postseason ban or harsh punishment would prove costly to the program.
As a university, Tennessee has been fined $8 million by the NCAA. Tennessee will also be forced to cut some scholarships, although a self-imposed punishment makes this a lesser dent. It will have to cut 28 scholarships over five years, and Tennessee has already cut 16.
An appeal by the university is possible, but the self-imposed punishments lighten the punishments some.
Pruitt, who was fired in 2021 with cause, received a six-year show-cause penalty. Pruitt's involvement in the violations committed will likely keep him out of coaching at the college level for years to come as a show-cause penalty means a university must get NCAA approval before hiring Pruitt to coach.
Recruiting director Bethany Gunn got a five-year show-cause penalty and Chantryce Boone, assistant recruiting director got a 10-year show-cause.
Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman said she received a credible allegation of a recruiting violation in November 2020. Tennessee hired the legal firm of Bond, Schoeneck & King six days later.
Pruitt, following the uncovering of violations, was fired with cause in January 2021. He ended his tenure in Knoxville with a 16-17 record.
