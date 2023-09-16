GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Tennessee football opens SEC play in the Swamp on Saturday night. The Vols are fresh off a 2-0 start, defeating Virginia and Austin Peay to begin the season.
Tennessee hasn't won in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in 20 years. Kickoff is slated for 7:08 ET. Stay tuned here for updates, this story will be updated live.
5:33 First Quarter: Ollie Lane gets the start at center, no Cooper Mays. Joe Milton goes warp speed, finding Squirrel White for a 41-yard reception before hitting Ramel Keyton for an 11-yard touchdown.
Six plays, 71 yards, 2:01
Vols 7, Florida 0
7:34 First Quarter: Florida was rolling on offense, before a negative run and a big tackle by Gabe Jeudy-Lally stops a screen pass. The Gators' field goal is tipped at the line, and missed.
Florida quarterback Graham Mertz has completed 6-of-7 for 44 yards.
Vols 0, Florida 0
Toss: Tennessee won the coin toss and elected to defer. The Gators get the ball to start the contest.
Captains: Tennessee's captains for Saturday Aaron Beasley, John Campbell Jr., Omari Thomas and Matthew Salansky.
Injury report: Will Brooks, Keenan Pili, Elijah Simmons and Christian Charles are all officially OUT on Saturday night. Center Cooper Mays is a game-time decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.