Tennessee football found out its 2024 SEC schedule on Wednesday night.
With Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC, the traditional SEC East and West divisions no longer exist. The 2024 schedule consist of an eight game schedule, which will be reevaluated following the season. When the Vols will face each team will be released later this year.
“Creating a one-year schedule will provide a longer on-ramp to manage football scheduling around existing non-conference commitments of our members,” Commissioner Greg Sankey said earlier in June at the annual SEC meetings.
The 2024 schedule will be a one year ordeal, with the format being looked at again during next year's SEC meetings. Many people in and around the sport have wanted a nine-game conference schedule, but the University representatives could not agree at this year's meetings.
Tennessee travels to Norman to face Oklahoma in the Sooners first season in the SEC.
ESPN's Peter Burns reported early on Wednesday morning that every SEC team will feature Oklahoma or Texas on its schedule in 2024. Both matchups have great storylines regarding Tennessee.
The Vols and Texas have the obvious history over UT versus UT. Oklahoma also has ties to Tennessee football, with head coach Josh Heupel being an alumni of Oklahoma.
The schedule also features continuing rivalries with Florida and a trip to Georgia. The third Saturday in October will also continue with the Crimson Tide traveling to Knoxville. Kentucky remains on the Tennessee schedule as well.
Mississippi State, who was expected to travel to Knoxville in 2024, also makes the slate. A trip to Arkansas also awaits Tennessee.
Here is the 2024 SEC slate complete schedule:
- Alabama
- Florida
- Mississippi State
- Kentucky
- @Vanderbilt
- @Oklahoma
- @Arkansas
- @Georgia
