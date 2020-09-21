Jeremy Pruitt met with the media over Zoom Monday afternoon, discussing the challenges in this week’s matchup with South Carolina while stressing the need for his team to improve each day.
“Our guys are really excited about getting to play this week,” Pruitt said. “I’m really proud of how everyone in our organization has really stuck together and really found a way to improve daily. Kids have had a great attitude along with our staff.”
Tennessee enters its road trip to Columbia as narrow favorites over the Gamecocks. The game opened as a pick-em with the Vols moving to 2.5-point favorite. The series between the Vols and Gamecocks has been a very even one over the past decade with six of the last seven matchups being decided by less than a touchdown.
“We have a tremendous challenge going on the road to face South Carolina,” Pruitt said. “We’re very familiar with their staff. Coach Muschamp has done a fantastic job there. He does a very good job on defense. [Muschamp] hired Mike Bobo to be his offensive coordinator, a guy that I’ve worked with before and feel like is one of the best offensive minds in football. It will be a tremendous challenge on both sides of the ball.”
Tennessee ended a three-game losing streak to South Carolina a year ago, knocking around the Gamecocks, 42-21 inside Neyland Stadium.
South Carolina’s Ryan Hilinsky started at quarterback in that game as a true freshman and seemed poised to be the Gamecock’s signal caller of the future. Instead, the Gamecocks are riding with senior Collin Hill who transferred to South Carolina from Colorado State with Mike Bobo this offseason.
“At the quarterback position, Mike Bobo has always done a fantastic job,” Pruitt said. “Hill is a guy that’s been in the system for five years, this may be his sixth year, so he’s a guy that’s going to be very familiar. He’s going to get them in-and-out of checks and into good plays.”
“We need to create some confusion and try to create some turnovers.”
It’s been an odd fall camp for Tennessee with multiple players missing significant practice time. Pruitt has been more upbeat about his team in his last two meetings with the media mostly due to the increase of players on the practice field.
Pruitt even noted that his team has “50 players” back from just two weeks ago.
“I have a lot of confidence in our team,” Pruitt said. “Are we where we need to be right now? Absolutely not. We have to continue to improve and get better and that’s the goal, to improve every week this year.”
Confidence while expressing the need to get better was a consistent theme of Pruitt’s press conference. It’s clear that the Vols’ head man is trying to build the confidence of the team while having them keep their foot on the gas.
The lack of available players has particularly hurt the chemistry between Jarrett Gurantano and Tennessee’s receivers. Josh Palmer is the only major contributor returning at receiver and with players home during the offseason, Guarantano has had less time to build rapport with his new wide outs.
“We’re getting there,” Pruitt said. “Obviously, when you miss practice time there’s going to be a bit of a timing element there, so we’ll continue to work hard this week to create that. I believe our guys have confidence in each other and trust.”
Pruitt hasn’t been shy about his dissatisfaction with his defensive line this fall camp. When asked about it Monday, Pruitt continued his theme of the day.
“We’re not where we need to be there yet,” Pruitt said of the defensive line. “Do we have the ability to get there? Sure we do, but we have to create the mindset to get there.”