Tennessee's 2021 recruiting class had a hot start this summer but was lacking offensive lineman. The Vols beefed up Monday, flipping local standout J'Marion Gooch from Auburn.
Gooch plays his high school football at nearby The King's Academy and checks in at a staggering 6-foot-7, 358 pounds.
The offensive tackle is ranked as a 3-star and the nation's 790th best player according to the 247sports composite rankings.
Gooch surprised people when he committed to Auburn back in April, but Tennessee's coaches continued to recruit him hard, leading to his flip.
Gooch's senior high school season is off to a success with TKA beating local public schools, Seymour and Gatlinburg-Pittman on its way to a 2-0 start.
Gooch joins Colby Smith as the Vols only committed offensive lineman. UT hopes that will change later this week though, as mid-state lineman William Parker-Griffin will choose between Tennessee, Alabama and Florida.