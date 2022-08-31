The Tennessee defense, much like the offense, returns plenty of starters from last season. This includes the entire linebacker core as well as the majority of the secondary. The defense was notorious for giving up big plays from last year and having lapses in judgment with tackling. After an offseason of preparation, however, Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks feels that his players are ready for an outstanding season.
“If you wanted to say where we are now based on where we were a year ago,” Banks said. “We’re definitely ahead and feel like we’re heading in the right direction.”
Defensive Line
The defensive line is headlined by two returning defensive ends Byron Young and Tyler Baron. Young was a preseason All-SEC selection who was tied for the team leader in tackles for loss (11.5) and sacks (5.5). Young provided a pleasant spark for Tennessee’s run defense at the weakside of the line. He was a menace to running backs and quarterbacks all year long and should continue to do so. Baron was moved to the strongside from the weakside and the 6-foot-5 and 260-pound edge rusher should provide a more physical threat for his crew. His adjustment from the weak to the strong side of the line in order to provide pressure and stop the run throughout the year will be an area to watch.
At defensive tackle, the Vols struggled often last year with depth and many are just waiting to see how that works out. Former Kansas transfer Da’Jon Terry should provide some added depth and he has looked solid throughout fall camp. Omari Thomas was fierce 316-pound presence who consistently provided pressure with a hounding bull rush style of play. Elijah Simmons, another 300-pound plus athlete was sidelined most of last season due to injuries and will look to play more this year.
Linebackers
The linebackers are arguably the most talented corps of this defense, returning starters Aaron Beasley and Jeremy Banks. These two stars accounted for 84 and 128 total tackles, respectively, the top-two totals on the team. They are the core of this Vol defense, and now both Beasley and Banks seniors, leadership from them is going to be vital. Another notable linebacker to watch for is former Texas transfer Juwan Mitchell. The senior led Texas in tackles in 2020, however injuries plagued his 2021 season with the Vols and having him healthy can add needed depth.
Secondary
Tennessee’s secondary ranked last in the SEC in pass defense, and the returning starters have their work cut out for them, with Trevon Flowers highlighting this group. Although he had a quiet 2021 season, Flowers’ speed to the football makes him a deadly tackler in space and a great piece to have at the nickelback.
The Vols’ interception leader from last season Jaylen McCollough also returns for Tennessee and will provide experience to try and improve this secondary. McCollough has taken large strides in his own career and became a turnover producer last season. His leadership as a senior will be vital. Doneiko Slaughter will also get some more playing time at the nickel and safety spots this year. He posted 16 total tackles and forced a turnover as well last season.
At the cornerback position Tennessee has the depth to patch holes from last season, as Warren Burrell and Kamal Hadden are two talented backs who will get time on the field. Burrell is looking to shine in his senior season and Hadden has shown signs of raw talent in spring and fall camp, however injuries sidelined him for some time. Brandon Turnage also saw a number of snaps last season, as did Christian Charles. Turnage can play the dime position, while Charles was moved to corner from safety during spring practice.
