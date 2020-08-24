Tennessee's football program is back in the top 25 for the first time since Sept. 2017, ranking No. 25 in the first AP poll of the year.
It's an odd first poll, as it includes teams from the Big 10 and Pac 12, conferences that aren't playing football this fall due to COVID-19.
There are nine teams ranked ahead of Tennessee that won't play a fall season, meaning the Vols will be ranked No. 16 when those teams are removed.
Tennessee's 10-game conference schedule will see the Vols play just as many ranked teams as unranked teams. Tennessee will play two ranked opponents on the road and three at Neyland Stadium.
The Vols will play three top 10 teams including No. 3 Alabama, No. 4 Georgia and No. 8 Florida.
Tennessee's week four opponent Kentucky didn't make the top 25 but earned 20 votes, good for 33rd in the country.
Tennessee's season will open on the road on Sept. 26, when the Vols travel to Columbia to take on unranked South Carolina.