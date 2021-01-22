After the departure of both Jeremy Pruitt and Phillip Fulmer earlier this week it looked like Tennessee may have to wait a while to find its newest head coach, even possibly giving interim coach Kevin Steele a full season in that role.
However, Chancellor Donde Plowman and UT President Randy Boyd moved with swiftness to find their newest athletic director just three days after the departure of his predecessor.
New director of athletics Danny White brings a background of impressive football and basketball hires to Knoxville. Both at Buffalo and Central Florida, White has looked for offensive head coaches.
White met with the media this afternoon and laid out his plan for the future of UT athletics and what he’s looking for in a new coach.
Now that we know who’s hiring Tennessee’s new football coach we turn back to the hotboard and adjust, removing three names and adding three more.
Lance Leipold
A six time Division III National Champion, Lance Leipold made his name leading the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater program for eight years, including seven national championship births.
Danny White was the first Division I athletic director to give Leipold a shot, hiring him to take over the Buffalo program in 2015. After a dicey first two seasons saw Buffalo go 7-24, Leipold has turned things around, going 30-16 with two bowl wins and two division titles.
Leipold’s offenses have impressed at Buffalo and the up-and-coming coach was interviewed for Vanderbilt’s head coaching job this offseason.
Jamie Chadwell
A Carryville, Tennessee native, Chadwell led Coastal Carolina to an 11-1 record in his second season at the head of the Chanticleers program.
Chadwelll took over in Myrtle Beach in 2019 as the Chanticleers were struggling to make the jump from FCS to FBS. After going 3-9 and 5-7 in Coastal’s first two seasons in the FBS. Chadwell’s Chanticleers went 5-7 in 2019 before making the leap to 11-1 this season.
Before his tenure at Coastal Carolina, the east Tennessee native served as the head coach at Coastal Carolina where he was twice named the FCS Coach of the Year.
Chadwell is an east Tennessee native with an offensive background. Past run-ins with the NCAA while at Charleston Southern could make Chadwell a harder hire due to the current NCAA investigation at UT.
Tony Elliot
A California native, Elliot has spent his whole professional career in the Palmetto State, playing college ball at Clemson before coaching at South Carolina State and Furman before returning to his alma mater in 2011.
A former receiver, Elliot was promoted to co-offensive coordinator in 2015 before becoming the full offensive coordinator in 2020.
Elliot has helped make Clemson one of the nation’s best football programs and NFL teams have reached out to the 41-year old about offensive coordinator openings.
Questions around Elliot involve how much control he’s had over the Tiger’s offense and the vast talent that Clemson has compared to the rest of the ACC and much of college football.
Lane Kiffin
A long shot candidate to replace Pruitt is Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. Kiffin is no stranger to Knoxville as he replaced Phillip Fulmer as the Vols' head coach in 2009.
Kiffin spent just one year in Knoxville before bolting for Southern Cal where he spent three seasons as USC's head coach.
Kiffin was no stranger to NCAA violations while in Knoxville and his nature as a loose canon makes him an unlikely candidate to replace Pruitt. However, Kiffin is a great offensive coach whose philosophy matches the direction football is moving.
White will have a good source to talk about Kiffin with as his brother Brian was Kiffin’s athletic director when he was at Florida Atlantic.
Billy Napier
A Cookeville, Tennessee native, Napier has been a hot coaching candidate after three successful years at Louisiana. Napier has a 28-11 record in his three seasons including an impressive 10-1 record with an upset win over Iowa State.
Napier has taken the Ragin’ Cajuns to the Sun Belt champion in all three seasons as head coach and has a 3-0 record against Freeze and Chadwell.
Before his time as Louisiana’s head coach, Napier served as Arizona State’s offensive coordinator and Alabama’s receiving coach.
Napier has been reluctant to leave Louisiana, turning down interest from Auburn and South Carolina.
Josh Heupel
In White’s first coaching search he hired a Division III coach. In his next two he hired coaches with no head coaching experience, including Josh Heupel.
White pegged Heupel as Central Florida’s head coach after Scott Frost left to take over his alma mater at Nebraska. Heupel had an offensive background with stints at Missouri and Utah State as offensive coordinator and Oklahoma as quarterback’s coach.
Heupel hasn’t been able to maintain the 27-1 record he inherited in Frost’s last two seasons, but he’s maintained UCF as a top tier AAC program, leading the Knights to a 27-6 record and a conference championship in three seasons.
Friday, when asked if Heupel would be a candidate at Tennessee, White said everyone was still a candidate. With Heupel’s offensive background and success at UCF, he could be a viable candidate to replace Pruitt.
Kevin Steele
The Tennessee active head coach could be a legit candidate for the coaching job at his alma mater. Steele, a 62-year old, would give Tennessee a veteran coaching presence as they try to navigate the likely coming NCAA violations.
Steele is a veteran SEC defensive coordinator who’s had stints at LSU, Alabama and most recently Auburn.
The Dillon, South Carolina native has previous head coaching experience when he spent a disastrous three seasons as Baylor’s head coach. With Steele at the helm, the Bears went 9-36 from 1999-2002.
Steele began his coaching career in Knoxville after graduating from UT, spending time as a graduate assistant and defensive back coach.
Tom Allen
Allen has led the Indiana program to relevance in his four seasons as the Hoosier’s head coach. After two average 5-7 seasons in his first two years at Indiana, Allen got the Hoosiers back to a bowl game with an 8-5 record in 2019.
After losing to Tennessee in the 2020 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, Indiana’s program leapt to new heights in the Big 10’s shortened 2020 season.
Allen led the Hoosiers to a 6-2 record including wins over Penn State and Michigan.
Before becoming head coach at Indiana, Allen served as a defensive assistant coach at a plethora of schools including Indiana and Ole Miss.
Jerod Mayo
The only candidate on this list without head coaching experience, Mayo is one of the up and coming coaches in the NFL, joining Bill Belichick's staff after a successful eight year playing career in New England.
Mayo is also the only Tennessee grad on this list as the linebacker played in Knoxville from 2005-07. Mayo led the SEC in tackles in 2007, his junior season.
Mayo's flaws are his lack of head coaching experience and lack of coaching in college.
Still, Mayo could be a name to watch and has reportedly interviewed with NFL teams this off-season.