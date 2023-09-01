Tennessee Football added some new players through the transfer portal this offseason. As the Vols get ready for the new season, they are looking for big contributions from Dont’e Thornton Jr. Tennessee will open its season on Sept. 2 in Nashville against Virginia.
Thornton, a wide receiver, is transferring from Oregon. In two seasons with the Ducks, he caught 26 passes for 541 yards and 3 touchdowns. During his sophomore season, Thornton matched a career-best 151 yards with four catches against Utah. He has impressed with his speed and hands at the wide receiver position coming into the SEC.
“I would definitely say that’s a big reason for why I came here,” Thornton said. “I would say the biggest part about this offense being receiver friendly is coach Heupel wants to throw the ball . . . So you can see if you’re a receiver, it’s the best place for you to be.”
Thornton is impacting the Vols in more ways than simply on the field, though. His character, work ethic and personality stood out during the recruiting process as well as his connection with the other players.
“Dont’e (Thornton) comes in, and he’s been our glue guy for our group,” wide receiver coach Kelsey Pope said. “They all crack jokes and are on social media together, and it’s like he’s been here the whole time almost.”
Among the other notable transfers this year are linebacker Keenan Pili and defensive back Gabe Jeudy-Lally. Pili, touted as a team leader and impact player, was second at BYU in tackles in 2022 at 62, along with a sack, a fumble recovery, a forced fumble and four tackles for loss.
“They’re both physical on contact,” Heupel said of Pili and fellow linebacker Aaron Beasley. “I think they have really good eye discipline, which allows them to see something and pull the trigger, and both of those guys are hyper-aggressive, and they’re really intentional about the way that they work.”
Jeudy-Lally, a BYU transfer, put up an impressive 2022 season with 47 tackles and a team-best seven pass breakups.
On the other side of the ball, offensive linemen John Campbell Jr. and Andrej Karic are expected to play key roles this season. Campbell Jr., playing his second semester at Tennessee after transferring from Miami in the spring, brings veteran leadership and experience with him.
Campbell missed the entire 2021 season with leg surgery, but when he returned in 2022, he put up an outstanding performance. He began the season with 361 consecutive snaps without allowing a sack and totaled a 97.2% blocking efficiency all year.
Karic, transferring from Texas, got 540 snaps between jumbo tight end, right tackle and left tackle in 26 games with Texas in 2022. Karic did not allow a sack in 11 of 12 games played last season.
Since Heupel took over the head coaching job for Tennessee in 2021, he has cultivated a culture of selflessness, integrity, honesty and work ethic, which has led to winning football. Improving culture also increases the program’s attractiveness to transfer players.
“We have a ton of guys. We’re a singular group, and we have a lot of older guys who’s stepping in encouraging the younger guys,” defensive back Brandon Turnage said. “We have a lot of younger guys stepping up, getting to their playbook . . . They’ve been doing a tremendous job attaching to the playbook and just being in sync with everything.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.