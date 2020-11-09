Tennessee will take on Auburn on the road Saturday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.
Tennessee (2-4) is currently on a four-game losing streak, with a tough matchup against No. 5 Texas A&M on Saturday.
Auburn (4-2) is having an average season so far, with several wins including one against No. 23 Kentucky.
The last time Tennessee and Auburn faced off, the Vols came out on top in upset fashion. That game was one of the Vols five wins on the 2018 season. The win marked the first SEC win for Jeremy Pruitt and remains one of the best games of Jarrett Guarantano’s career.
Similar to the last time these teams met up, the Vols are the underdog, having a worse than average season while Auburn stands in the middle of the pack.