Tennessee announced its plan for a 25 percent capacity crowd at Neyland Stadium to start the season in a statement released to the public on Tuesday.
The statement did leave the door open for a change in capacity as the season progresses and the university monitors the spread of COVID-19.
"I can't overstate how much I empathize with the thousands of fans who won't get to experience gameday in Neyland Stadium this fall," Tennessee Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer said. "These circumstances are beyond our control, and we understand the importance of playing our part to keep our community healthy. For those who will be with us in the stadium this season, please know that we are committed to creating the safest possible environment in and around Neyland Stadium."
Tennessee’s plan gives priority tickets to students and active Tennessee Fund donors with season tickets. Student tickets will remain in the same sections, D-K, with socially distanced guidelines.
Student tickets will continue to be distributed on a one game basis.
For Tennessee Fund donors, tickets will be offered as season tickets based on annual gift amount and rank order. Despite having two less home games than originally announced, season ticket prices will remain the same.
The statement announced that all donors will receive an email from VolsTix on Thursday with an offer for specific season ticket seating. Email recipients will have 48 hours to accept or decline the offer.
For donors who decline the option to retain their season tickets will have a choice to donate the money to the Tennessee fund, use their payment for 2021 season tickets or receive a refund.
“We appreciate so much the many generous donors with high levels of historic giving who have been understanding and accepting of these one-year caps," Fulmer said. "Those limits create thousands of opportunities for additional loyal fans to experience gameday with us at Neyland Stadium."
In ordonnance with the SEC, Tennessee released gameday health and safety protocols for Neyland Stadium this fall.
Face coverings are required while entering and moving around Neyland Stadium. While face coverings aren’t required while seating, the university recommends they be worn at any time physical distancing cannot be achieved.
Tennessee has added additional hand washing stations and has increased cleaning and sanitization efforts.
"Fans attending games this season are going to have to relearn much of the Tennessee game day experience," Jimmy Delaney said. "Education prior to arrival is key to ensuring that fans have a smooth experience once they get to campus. In the weeks to come, we'll be sharing important messaging with ticket holders about mobile ticketing, stadium entry procedures, changes in and around the venue and much more."