Former University of Texas linebacker Juwan Mitchell announced Monday his intent to transfer to Tennessee’s program under first season head coach Josh Heupel.
Mitchell, who posted a team high 62 tackles and three sacks in ten games as a Longhorn, is a great first step towards rebuilding a roster that saw significant turnover following the cause-related departure of former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt. This turnover limited Heupel in numerous ways, but nowhere was it more apparent than the linebacker position with the transfers of Henry To’o To’o and Quavaris Crouch.
Mitchell announced his intention to transfer shortly after first year head coach Steve Sarkisian took the helm of the Texas program. He will likely make an immediate impact on the defensive end at such a depleted position, and his experience starting in the Power 5 is something Heupel and the Volunteers will be elated to put to the field.