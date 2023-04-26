On Thursday, the first 32 out of 259 former collegiate football players will hear their names called in the long awaited 2023 NFL Draft, beginning to realize their dreams of playing at the highest level.
Though each player officially parts ways with their respective programs, their destinies will remain linked together for many years after. The top programs in the country consistently see high draft picks, and get rewarded with the best recruits.
If Tennessee shows that it can get multiple draft picks in the first two days, then the aftermath will prove very lucrative for the future of the program.
“We’ve got really good players that are here currently. They’re getting developed at an elite level in our offseason program,” Head Coach Josh Heupel said following pro day. “This group of guys, we’re going to have a lot of high draft picks that come out of it that way that we’re recruiting, the guys that we’re bringing in, the development that we have here. We’re going to continue to have that.”
Following their most successful season of the last two decades, the Vols are shaping up to have one of their best drafts in recent history as five players — Darnell Wright, Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt, Byron Young and Cedric Tillman — are widely projected in rounds one through three. Last year, the program produced five total draft picks.
The Vols have not had a player drafted in the first round since 2017, but offensive tackle Wright is expected to end the streak and be the first Vol off the board on Thursday after skyrocketing up the boards this spring. Wright’s highest projection is from ESPN’s Mel Kiper to the Bears at No. 9, but the consensus favors him to go to the Patriots in the No. 14 spot or the Steelers at the No. 17 spot.
However, the rest of the Vols class is still up in the air with four more players with at least one first round projection, but they could also slip as far as the third round.
Hooker’s reputation in Knoxville precedes him, but is perhaps the biggest unknown factor. He missed most of the spring due to the ACL tear he suffered at the end of the season.
However, he has impressed enough with off-the-field prowess NFL Network’s Peter Schrager has him staying in Tennessee at No. 11 to the Titans. PFF has him falling to the end of the second round at 62, though it is unlikely that he will slip past that. Hooker’s intangibles and football IQ have had a chance to shine and even boost his stock without throwing a pass.
“Our program is not where it’s at today unless Hendon is a part of our locker room,” Heupel said. “He’s smart, he cares, he loves his teammates, you feel his energy every single day he walks into the building and out on the practice field. He’s been dynamic for us and he’ll be the same guy that’s true to his character, true to who he is. That’s the same guy that some NFL franchise is going to get.”
The Vols boast some intriguing wide receivers that both have 1000-yard campaigns under their belts.
Regning Biletnikoff award winner Hyatt will likely be the first off the board. His track speed has him as a serious contender to become a first rounder, but he struggled to show the route running ability this spring that would lock him in. The sweet spot for him seems to be late first round to early second round.
Tillman came into the year with first round potential as the Vols’ No. 1 receiver, and while he didn’t match Hyatt’s speed, he was seen as the better all-around receiver. Injuries derailed a chance at back-to-back 1000-yard campaigns, and he has since gone under the radar in terms of draft stock. Tillman could be a steal in day two if his injuries didn’t affect his abilities too harshly.
Tillman has one first-round projection, and he could see a big jump do to his unique skill set compared to the rest of the class, who are generally the smaller and shiftier type.
Edge rusher Young made the most of his spring with impressive combine and pro-day numbers that show off his physical attributes. A 4.43 40-yard dash that was the second-best mark among defensive ends put him on the radar of scouts along with top-four marks in vertical jump, broad jump and three-cone drill. He lacks some polish at the position, but his physicals alone could have him in the second round.
“I put in a lot of time and effort,” Young said. “I changed my diet and the way I sleep—waking up early. I was really dedicated and committed to something I want. So when that happened, I wasn't surprised, I was thankful I kept on going and didn't give up.“
The rest of the class isn’t as highly touted, but Tennessee sees four more potential draft picks on the final day. That list includes offensive lineman Jerome Carvin, linebacker Jeremy Banks, tight end Princeton Fant and safety Trevon Flowers. If that number holds, it would mean nine draft picks for the Vols and the highest total since 2002 when they produced 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.