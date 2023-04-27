Following their most successful season since 2002, the Vols are primed to reap the success in the 2023 NFL Draft, starting at 8:00 ET on Thursday.
As it currently stands, there are five Vols projected to be drafted in rounds one through three in the first two days, which is the total number of draftees Tennessee produced last year. If that holds, then there is a good chance they produce their best pool of the last 20 years with a few guys expected to fall in the later rounds.
The Vols haven't had six since 2017, which was the last time they produced a first rounder in Derek Barnett. Offensive tackle Darnell Wright is looking like a lock to end the skid while quarterback Hendon Hooker and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt could find their way in. The next milestone would be matching the 2003 total with eight.
Here are live updates on where each Vol lands in a potentially historic draft for the program.
Darnell Wright - First Round, Pick 10
The first Vol to be picked in the 2023 draft offensive tackle Darnell Wright. Wright was selected in the first round, at No. 10 to the Chicago Bears and officially becomes the first Volunteer to be drafted this early since 2017 as well as the first top-10 pick since Eric Berry in 2010.
Wright was one of the top high school football prospects in the country and was a consensus top-10 overall recruit in the class of 2019. He joined the University of Tennessee football team as a dominating freshman, starting 11 games and eventually getting named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.
At 6-foot-6 and over 330 pounds, Wright continued to flourish as a Volunteer. Last season Wright didn’t let up a single sack despite being on the playing field for 507 passing snaps. He has been named one of the best pass protectors in the recruiting class, with no doubt he would be picked first-round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.