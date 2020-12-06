Tennessee will hit the road Saturday to take on Vanderbilt at 4 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
Tennessee (2-6) has yet to win a game since week two, and after a loss to rival Florida, they will look to get at least one more win on the season against Vandy.
The Commodores have had an even worse season than the Vols, going 0-8 so far, including a defeating loss last week to Missouri, 41-0. The Commodores fired head coach Derek Mason after the loss.
Tennessee beat Vanderbilt last season but the Commodores have won three of their last four against the Vols.