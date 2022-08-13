Tennessee’s offensive line is one of its deepest and most experienced units entering the 2022 season.
The Vols are returning four of their five starters from a year ago, with Cade Mays’ selection by the Carolina Panthers in the NFL Draft the only notable departure of the group. The four returners are primed for an important role in Tennessee’s up-tempo offense, and paired with a second season under touted offensive line coach Glen Elarbee, the Vols’ line has an opportunity to be one of their biggest strengths.
“It's fun. I love the (offensive line) room. I love walking into it, being around the guys,” Elarbee said in a preseason media availability. “That sense of comfort knowing where they're at, and the guys that are getting better.”
Cooper Mays is the returning stalwart on Tennessee’s line. Mays should have the center position locked down entering his junior season, after starting eight games at the position a year ago. Mays did miss five contests in 2021 as he battled an ankle injury, but for his career, has allowed only one sack over 650 offensive snaps.
A pair of veterans, Jerome Carvin and Javontez Spraggins, are slated to anchor the two guard positions. Carvin, who elected to return to Rocky Top for a fifth season, is a versatile lineman that started at left guard, right guard and center for the Vols a year ago. Carvin did not allow a sack over 896 offensive snaps and 13 starts in 2021, and he made the Preseason All-SEC Third Team entering his final year of collegiate eligibility.
Spraggins started 12 games – all at right guard – in 2021 and ranked third on the team with 861 offensive snaps played. He looks to have the right guard position on lock, while Carvin slots in at left guard.
The former five-star recruit Darnell Wright rounds out Tennessee’s returning starters, though he is in for a position change this season. Wright started all 13 of Tennessee’s games at left tackle and led the line with 922 snaps played a year ago, though early in 2022, Wright has played more right tackle in a move that Elarbee feels deepens their line.
“As far as (Wright) playing right, it's as unselfish and team-oriented as anything can possibly be,” Elarbee said. “We had a talk after the season and felt like, to give us a chance, he needed to take some reps at right and see if he'd be able to do that to help guys who had only played left. Without skipping a beat, it wasn't even like a blink of an eye. He was like, ‘Man, whatever helps us win and helps us be the best.’”
That leaves left tackle, one of the two spots on Hendon Hooker’s blind side, open for business. At this point in preseason camp, head coach Josh Heupel and Elarbee have not committed to one player in particular.
Redshirt junior Dayne Davis might be the frontrunner in terms of experience at Tennessee – a former preferred walk-on who got into every game in 2021 including three starts – though he has stiff competition.
Transfer Gerald Mincey and senior Jeremiah Crawford are competing with Davis for that coveted final spot. Mincey transferred to Tennessee from Florida, where he got into 11 games over two seasons. Crawford joined the Vols in 2021 as a top prospect out of Butler Community College, and he is looking for a larger role after appearing in 10 games, mostly on special teams.
“They've still got room to grow, and they've handled it the right way, the competition between those guys,” Heupel said of the left tackle competition after Tuesday’s scrimmage. “We will need them all. We'll need those two (Mincey and Crawford), but we'll need them all up front. That's just the nature of the beast here in this league.”
These position battles tend to work themselves out of the course of a season. Injuries and other circumstances happen, meaning any and all of those contenders could have a significant role for the Vols in 2022. Addison Nichols, Ollie Lane, Masai Reddick, Jackson Lampley and Savion Herring are a few other names to watch out for off the bench.
Even with one position up for grabs, Elarbee feels confident that his line can succeed at the tempo that Heupel’s offense demands. He mentioned that their conditioning, as well as their understanding of the system, has made large strides in the right direction with a year of experience under their belts.
“They see the whole picture. They understand the whole scheme,” Elarbee said. “They can correct one another. They can help young guys . . . The technique that goes with the play starts to clean up because they know what they're doing and they're not having to think as much. It's just all of those things that happen in the second year.”