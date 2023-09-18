Starting defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott will be withheld from the first-half of Saturday’s non-conference game against UTSA, the SEC announced on Monday.
A night capped with a 29-16 loss to Florida, Tennessee found themselves in a scuffle after head coach Josh Heupel called a timeout with just 11 seconds remaining in the ballgame.
“That sequence right there, we’re trying to get the ball back,” Heupel said after the loss to Florida. “We’re trying to take a shot to the end zone. I don’t know if we’re going to have time for an onside and maybe get a shot back.”
The next play, Florida quarterback Graham Mertz rolled out to his right before Omari Thomas knocked the quarterback to his backside and landed both teams in a tussle. Gator players, in protection of their signal caller, went after Thomas while Vols players retaliated to protect their lineman.
Caught in the retaliation was Norman-Lott, who is being suspended by the SEC for “flagrant unsportsmanlike actions in the aftermath.”
“The suspensions were determined after video review and consultation between the Southeastern Conference Office, the University of Florida and the University of Tennessee,” the press release said.
Thomas was flagged for targeting on the play, but the call was overturned and Thomas will not serve a suspension.
“You’re trying to finish and compete the right way. He (Florida QB Graham Mertz) is dancing around,” Heupel said. “Do you want the targeting? Obviously, not. But he’s dancing around so you have to go tackle the guy too.”
The flags, and final play, caused for an awkward situation. Tennessee was forced to return from the locker room for one final play, in which Mertz kneeled the ball without extra curriculars.
Omarr Norman-Lott is an Arizona State transfer who has logged two starts for the Vols, recording 10 tackles to this point.
The Vols kickoff at 4 p.m. ET in Neyland Stadium against the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday.
