Four-star quarterback Tayven Jackson committed to Tennessee Wednesday, announcing his decision on Twitter.
After striking out on Ty Simpson and Sam Horn, first year head coach Josh Heupel targeted and landed Jackson, an Indiana native, as his first high school quarterback prospect at Tennessee.
Jackson ranks as the nation's 326th best player and 18th best pro style quarterback according to the 247sports composite rankings. Jackson committed to UT over Arizona State, Florida State and UCLA.
The Center Grove quarterback is 6-foot-4, 195 pounds and despite his pro-style nature he can move well.
Jackson now becomes the third commit in Tennessee's 2022 signing class, joining Venson Sneed and Elijah Herring.