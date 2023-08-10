Tennessee football went through its first scrimmage of fall camp on Thursday inside Neyland Stadium.
The scrimmage was closed to viewing, but head coach Josh Heupel recapped the scrimmage with the media. He gave several injury updates, a recap of the quarterback play and praised the defense.
Here are three takeaways from the scrimmage and what Heupel had to say.
Questions remain on offensive line, Cooper Mays injury
Cooper Mays has been sidelined for several days of practice, and Heupel updated his status on Thursday. The center underwent a "minor procedure" that Heupel expects to sideline him for a couple of weeks. However, he should be ready for the season.
Ollie Lane had been receiving first-team reps at practice in Mays' absence. During the scrimmage, it was a rotation of guys at center.
"Today we rotated through a bunch of guys, Ollie Lane, Parker Ball, young guys, Vysen (Lang), Addison Nichols," Heupel said. "Those guys are all competing for those spots. All of those guys have taken some reps, even when Cooper’s here too, as we continue to look for that backup center spot.
“Ollie, really smart. Played a lot of football, has played multiple positions, was repped at the three interior spots since the time that we’ve gotten here. He’s been really good in communication, the mechanics, us being able to play with tempo the way that we want to when it presents itself. It’s been really easy for him to transition inside."
The depth at center is an issue, but the Vols are also tasked with replacing Darnell Wright at the tackle and Jerome Carvin at guard. At the scrimmage, is was a rotation.
The questions remain, but overall Heupel sounded optimistic about the group.
"And from JJ (Crawford) to John (Campbell Jr.) and the rest of the group, been excited about where we’re at, but how we’re trending too at those positions," Heupel said. "They compete really hard every single day. They compete with each other, but they do it in a really positive way. That O-line group is extremely tight. And I think you guys have seen that here, the three years of coach Elarbee has been here.”
Joe Milton III, Nico Iamaleava show promise in scrimmage
Joe Milton III went through his first full fall scrimmage running the 2023 offense, and he operated well. With the coaches off of the sideline during the scrimmage, there is room for growth for Milton.
“Joe, I thought operational was really good," Heupel said. "The situational stuff that we can be better at, coming out situation. We did some four-minute things at the end as well, so it’s a great opportunity."
The situational learning can continue for Milton though. Heupel built on that by mentioning four-minute situations and clock management as areas he hopes Milton can grow in.
As for freshman Nico Iamaleava, the statement from Heupel was clear. He will be pushed. He's also been impressed with Iamaleava's growth from the spring to fall camp.
"He’s a different player," Heupel said. "We’ve got great command in understanding what we’re doing, understands protections, understands how he’s gotta get us out of could be run-run checks, pass-run checks, whatever it might be. And he’s not been perfect, but he’s grown. One of the things that we talked about is not making the same mistake twice. He doesn’t make the same mistake twice. He learns from it. There’s a rep yesterday, as he’s going through his reading progression, tight window on the inside, throws the ball while he’s standing in the pocket. You can see him visually like, 'Hey man, I should have got out to the next one outside.' He’s intentional and has great work habits.”
Defensive front plays well
The defensive front played well in the scrimmage. With questions on the offensive line for the team, it is no surprise than an experienced defensive line did well.
Heupel specifically mentioned the defense's success on third down and finding success against the run.
"The run game part of it, the defensive line, interior and guys on the edge, but I thought our backers did a great job fitting gaps and our safeties were involved in it too," Heupel said. "And for a first scrimmage, I thought there was a positive sign of just our tackling in space. So I thought that was a real positive."
The depth on the defensive end has created competition for the Vols as well. It was competition that wasn't there a year or two ago.
When Jeremy Pruitt got fires, the exodus of players to the transfer portal mainly was felt on the defensive side. The depth is back, and Heupel could see the improvement on Thursday.
"I feel like we are continuing to add some real depth and competition," Heupel said. "And that leads itself to real competition in practice. Who’s gonna be the first one running out? How many snaps each guy’s gonna play. But the competition on the practice field in the meeting room is a coach’s best friend. And we have that. That’s in the interior, it’s out on the edges too. The athleticism, the ability to rush the passer and not just defend the run, it’s also showing up here in training camp too. I like some of the strides that we’ve taken.”
