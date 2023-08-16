Tennessee football is just over two weeks away from traveling to Nashville to face off with Virginia in the season opener.
Wednesday marked the second scrimmage of fall camp for the Vols. Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel addressed the media following the scrimmage, and also gave some injury updates.
Heupel said they expect freshman defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby to miss the season with injury, while freshman running back DeSean Bishop is also expected to miss significant time this year — about two months.
"All in all, a good days work two weeks away from kickoff," Heupel said. "Got a lot of things that we have to continue to clean up on both sides of it. The communication side, I thought, could have been better offensively. Just some of the mechanic stuff, but all in all, good work. It also lets us know where we have to improve before we get to Nashville."
Aside from injuries, here are three takeaways from Heupel and Tennessee's second scrimmage of fall camp.
Defensive backs continue to shuffle
The secondary was a place that Tennessee is hoping to make a jump from 2022 to 2023. Part of that is being assisted by the depth in the room.
The Vols couldn't practice how they wanted to last season due to a lack of depth and injuries among the defensive backs. That is no longer an issue, and it is fueling competition amongst the corners.
"You have to have contingency plans as far as where guys are going to truly navigate to get your best five on the field," Heupel said. "You have to have some depth at those positions too, and rotate some during the course of a ball game. We got some young guys that have really grown here overs the last 11, 12 practices, excited about them. They'll play some defensive snaps, but play a ton on special teams too. Our vets, I'm excited about the guys that maybe missed a little bit of time last year here early in training camp."
Heupel expects some young corners to step up this season. Particularly, true freshman Cristian Conyer, Jordan Matthews and Rickey Gibson III have all turned heads this offseason.
Transfer Gabe Jeudy-Lally is also expected to play a big role in the secondary. You also have returning veterans Jaylen McCollough and Donieko Slaughter who, Heupel said, have taken a step forward this offseason.
The room is in a better place than a year ago, and Heupel saw that urgency in Neyland Stadium during the scrimmage.
"We have great competition that creates urgency in the meeting room, creates urgency in the off season," Heupel said. "It shows up in the way they play and compete on the practice field. Today when we're inside the stadium, we have guys that are vets that played a lot of football last year. Those guys have all taken a step in their understanding of how we want to play too. So, we absolutely have more depth, more competition and as we get closer to kickoff, figuring out the rotation so those guys continue to compete and show that they're gonna play a championship level."
Joe Milton hasn't thrown an interception
Quarterback Joe Milton has big shoes to fill this season, taking over for Hendon Hooker. So far, he has had success in fall camp.
Heupel said on Wednesday that Milton has yet to throw an interception in training camp. Taking the first-team reps, Milton has commanded the offense with efficiency.
"He's really accurate with the football, really decisive, been a really good decision maker," Heupel said. "I don't know if he's thrown pick all training camp, been in control of protections for the most part. We continue to push their hand on that side of it. That's Joe, but that's the guys behind them right now too. I think they've continued to grow in that way.
Scrimmage one didn't feature a lot of the pieces Milton will have on Saturdays. Receivers Dont'e Thornton and Bru McCoy sat out the first scrimmage. Scrimmage two did not have many of the presumed starters playing as well.
It is clear that the rotating pieces he is throwing to haven't had an effect on his production in camp.
Run game has a good day
The main takeaway from scrimmage one was the effectiveness of the defensive front. Wednesday was a day for the run game.
There will be more to look at on film, but Heupel seemed pleased with his running backs immediately following the scrimmage.
"I thought at times we're really efficient and effective," Heupel said. "There's some things that are unique within our run game that I thought our guys handled really well. Some of that in our pull schemes. I thought the backs did a really good job of pressing, making cuts, some of that coming out the back door. We managed the load of the guys that you've seen play a lot of football here."
Particularly, Jaylen Wright has stood out as an impact guy this fall. He is expected to carry a big load this season.
Wright has changed his body and gotten healthy since the conclusion of last season. He has made It, thus far, through camp healthy and is making the most of his opportunities.
He is also someone who has stood out in his work ethic.
"The changes that he had continued to make to his body, been very intentional in his work," Heupel said. "He's continued to grow and just being able have a championship mindset, be able to reset from play to play, play with passion, not playing just straight out of emotion. Been great with the young backs. He's been a great leader, great teacher for those guys."
