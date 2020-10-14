Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt met with the local media over Zoom Wednesday evening. Pruitt discussed a variety of subjects including COVID-19 in the SEC and UT, Saturday’s matchup with Kentucky and the status of a Vols’ outside linebacker.
Here are three takeaways.
Vols staying COVID-19 free despite outbreaks across SEC
It’s been a bad week for the Southeastern Conference and COVID-19. Both Vanderbilt’s matchup with Missouri and Florida’s matchup with LSU have been canceled due to players being out with COVID-19 or contact tracing. Alabama head coach Nick Saban also tested positive, helping put the Crimson Tide’s game against Georgia in jeopardy.
Pruitt expressed empathy for the other teams in the league, acknowledging the unprecedented challenges that everyone is facing.
“It’s the reality of it,” Pruitt said. “I don’t think any family across our country that hasn’t been affected by this pandemic. Whether it's losing a family member or somebody getting Covid and missing work and having anxiety in trying to get well. We see it everyday with our players and with our staff. I send my kids to school. I send them to school because they need it and I also know that there’s a risk with that. I get it, I hate it for anybody that has suffered through this. It’s tough times. … Obviously it has been a tough day.”
The bad news in COVID-19 hasn’t made its way to Knoxville this week. Pruitt shared the positive news while stating the fact that it can turn at any moment.
“Well we’ve had no positive tests for three weeks now,” Pruitt said. “But as you see it can change in one day. I think our players and staff and everyone in our program is working hard to follow the CDC guidelines.”
High praise for Kentucky’s coaching staff
Saturday will be the third head-to-head meeting between Pruitt and Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops. Pruitt was very complimentary of Stoops and the growth his program has shown year-to-year.
Pruitt’s first defensive coordinator job was at Florida State the year after Stoops left the position to become Kentucky’s head coach.
“I had the opportunity to follow coach Stoops at Florida State,” Pruitt said. “A lot of those guys I coached he recruited. I didn't have to teach them how to practice, I didn’t have to teach them how to play hard. They were tough. They were physical. They were really good at fundamentals, and you can see it with his Kentucky teams. They give you a lot of different looks. They’ve recruited big, long athletes. Guys that have really good ball skills. … They create issues.”
Pruitt was also very complimentary of Kentucky offensive coordinator Eddie Gran and the physicality that his teams play with.
“The first thing when you look at an Eddie Gran offense is just the physicality,” Pruitt said. “They’re committed to running the football and they’ve had success running it against everybody. The creativity he does each week and how he does it is very impressive to me. From a conceptual standpoint of just watching them and studying them. It’s a huge challenge for us but I think Eddie does a phenomenal job.”
J.J. Peterson taking time away from team
Tennessee linebacker J.J. Peterson is taking a leave from the football team, Pruitt shared Wednesday.
“J.J. is taking a couple weeks away from the team,” Pruitt said. “He’s not been with us for a couple of weeks.”
Peterson was the highest ranked signee of Pruitt’s first recruiting class, ranking as the nation’s 44th best player according to 247sports composite rankings. Peterson has bounced around from inside and outside linebacker in his two plus years at Tennessee but has struggled to find consistency and a permanent role on the defense.
Peterson has recorded 12 tackles in his career.
Pruitt didn’t share an explanation for Peterson leaving other than it would stay between the two of them and that, “we’ll see” if he’ll rejoin the team.