Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel met with members of the local media Monday afternoon, to discuss the Vols’ final week of fall camp.
Here are three takeaways from what Heupel said.
No QB decision yet
The most pressing question for the Vols is who their starting quarterback will be when they take the field for the season opener against Bowling Green next Thursday. With today being Heupel’s last press conference before game week, there was some thought that he might announce the decision. Instead, Heupel punted once again.
“No decisions have been made,” Heupel said. “Those guys have been great, continue to compete. We’ll see where we’re at at the end of this week.”
Tennessee’s quarterback battle is a three-man race between Michigan transfer Joe Milton, Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker and sophomore Harrison Bailey. The most recent development in this race came last Thursday, when Brian Maurer announced his decision to enter the transfer portal.
Maurer was at the bottom of the depth chart and a long shot to actually start, but according to Heupel, none of the top-three quarterbacks have pulled away. Vols’ fan, not to mention the teammates and even the quarterbacks themselves, will have to wait a little longer to learn who the signal caller will be come Sept. 2.
Payton learning the offense
Entering the season, one of the biggest challenges for the Tennessee players was learning the new offense Heupel brought with him to Knoxville. The fast-paced, spread-offense that Heupel runs is vastly different from what the Vols executed under Jeremy Pruitt last year, and a learning curve is expected throughout the spring and summer.
Now, three full weeks into fall camp and just 10 days ahead of the season-opener, Heupel is pleased with how his team has learned the offense, thus far. He also believes as the team transitions into game preparation for Bowling Green, running the complicated offense will become easier.
“I think our kids do grasp what we’re doing,” Heupel said. “I think during training camp, because you’re constantly installing, when you get to game week a week from now, and you put in your package, in some ways it becomes easier for them. I think they have a good understanding of what they’re doing.”
Heupel mentioned Mississippi State transfer JaVonta Payton as someone who has made great strides in learning the new offense. Payton did not transfer to Tennessee until May 5, meaning he did not practice with the team during the spring. But, the senior wide receiver has come on strongly in his few short weeks on Rocky Top.
“(Payton’s) a guy that’s only got 14, 15 practices in what we’re doing,” Heupel said. “He’s a guy that’s really come on here the last four or five practices, as far as comfort and understanding how we want to play and then being able to play the play.”
Linebackers improving
Outside of the quarterback race, the next biggest question surrounding the Vols were their linebackers. The group lost key contributors Henry To’o To’o, Quavarius Crouch and J.J. Peterson, and Jeremy Banks – a former running back converted to defense – became the most experienced linebacker by default.
Despite the uncertainty, Heupel praised the progress the linebacking corps has made from the end of spring until now — largely made possible due to improving health. Banks, in particular, is returning to a larger role after off-season surgery.
“Just who we had, number of bodies,” Heupel said, on the improvement. “Our lack of number of bodies at that position during the course of spring ball. Getting a couple of guys back healthy off of injuries. They’ve come back and have competed at a really high level.”
Tennessee received another boost at linebacker after spring practices when Juwan Mitchell transferred from Texas. He was the Longhorns leading tackler a year ago and is now the Vols’ most talented option. The addition of Mitchell, plus new linebacking coach Brian Jean-Mary, has made a noticeable difference in the room.
“The additions that we’ve brought into that room, the culture inside of that meeting room is completely different than it has (been),” Heupel said. “Coach (Jean-Mary) has done a fantastic job of leading those young men. They’ve had real buy-in, competition has been a huge help in creating that type of culture as well.”