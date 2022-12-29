Flashback to last season, Joe Milton had just transferred to Tennessee and won the starting job. He lost it just as quickly when he was injured against Pitt and Hendon Hooker took Rocky Top by storm.
Milton certainly didn’t come to Tennessee to watch from the sidelines, but that’s how things played out for the Michigan transfer. Many in his position would have transferred right as the season ended — if not sooner.
Milton stayed put.
Now, Milton is back as the starter looking to lead Tennessee in its first New Year's Six bowl in the College Football Playoff era.
“I think in today's world for a young man to see that and be able to say, hey, I'm going to sit here, I'm going to compete every single day with Hendon (Hooker) or whoever that young man might be and to handle it the right way is a great story,” head coach Josh Heupel said. “He's prepared like he's going to be the starter, all off-season, all training camp, all season long.”
Milton has a lot of things: arm strength, athleticism and a will to compete. The thing that stands out over all of those things is his ability to lead, whether that is from the sidelines or on the field.
"I haven't changed one bit. I've been the same person. It's called consistency,” Milton said. “I feel like from my prep at the beginning of the season to now has been the same. I haven't changed one thing. My leadership role has been the same, it's just viewed differently now from others. But for me and myself, I'm still the same person."
However, Milton still has a lot to prove tonight. If he puts on a show against Clemson, then he is almost guaranteed the starting position next season.
If he doesn’t play well, then the whispers of five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava coming in and taking the starting job will turn into the loud screams of Neyland Stadium wanting to see the coveted prospect from the start.
Still, despite the noise, Milton is looking forward to proving himself in Friday’s Orange Bowl in Miami, just an hour away from his hometown of Pahokee.
"It means a lot. Coming from Pahokee, Florida, that's an hour away. It's a blessing,” Milton said. “Not everybody where I'm from gets to have this opportunity, and I'm just cherishing every moment. Some of the guys where I'm from, they either take the wrong route or play ball and not get far with it.
“So, I feel like this will be a great opportunity for me to showcase my talent and play for the Vols, but also just put on a show for my hometown."
Either way, Milton might be favored for next year’s starter position in the eyes of his coaches, but a breakout performance on Friday will give the fans much needed peace of mind.
But with so much on the line, we know one thing — Milton is ready.
“He's completely dialed in to what we're seeing, what we're expecting and how we're going to attack it. I'm actually excited to watch him go take the field on Friday night."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.