Tennessee’s first two games of the 2020 football season will be broadcast on SEC Network with differing kick-off times. The Vols week one matchup to Columbia, South Carolina is set to start at 7:30 ET while the Vols will host Missouri week two for a noon ET kickoff.
Tennessee's week three matchup against Kentucky will be broadcast on SEC Network but the game time hasn't been decided
Tennessee also received its game time for its Nov. 7 matchup at Arkansas. The Vols and Razorbacks are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Its the Vols first matchup against Arkansas since 2015 when Arkansas beat the Vols in Neyland Stadium
The South Carolina game marks the fifth straight game in the rivalry that’s been broadcast on SEC Network going all the way back to 2016. Tennessee hosted South Carolina last year, defeating the Gamecocks 41-21.
Tennessee’s week two matchup with Missouri will be the first time the Vols have faced the Tigers not in the month of November. Tennessee ended a two game losing skid to the Tigers last year in Columbia, winning a back-and-forth battle 24-20.
This season Tennessee will face a new coach in Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz, who takes over the Tiger’s program after a year at Appalachian State.
The SEC also announced six CBS matchups for the 2020 season, with Tennessee being included in none of the announced matchups.