Tennessee football versus Austin Peay has been delayed by inclement weather. The original start time was slated for 5:00 p.m. ET.
There is a 30-minute delay from the lightning strike detected. The approximate start time has been pushed to 5:30 p.m. ET. Warmups will begin at 5:17 p.m.
Several games around the country were delayed due to weather on Saturday, including Boston College and NC State. The lightning struck right as the Pride of the Southland Band was taking the field following warm ups.
Tennessee has three inactive players for Saturday night's contest with Austin Peay. Center Cooper Mays, defensive lineman Elijah Simmons and linebacker Keenan Pili are all officially out.
No. 9 Tennessee is looking to start the season 2-0 after the Vols' season-opening win in Nissan Stadium. Joe Milton threw for 21-of-30 passing with two touchdowns. He also ran for two more touchdowns.
“Joe, I thought, during the course of the ballgame — on the video, too — I thought his decision-making, where his eyes were at, was really solid throughout the course of the football game,” Heupel said.
Freshman Nico Iamaleava is also expected to get a lot of playing time against Austin Peay, once the game is out of a weather delay.
Heupel confirmed on "Vol Calls" that Iamelava will not redshirt.
“The plan is, whenever the opportunity presents itself, to have him in the football game,” Heupel said of Iamaleava. “There’s no plans to redshirt him. We want to get him in as much football as possible.
“I really do love where he’s at, his focus every day, his continued growth and understanding of what we’re doing. He’s dynamic. He’s got the ability to be a playmaker.”
The 6-foot-6, 206-pound quarterback made his collegiate debut on Saturday against Virginia. He finished 2-of-3 passing for 11 yards and added an 8-yard run in the Vols’ win over Virginia in Nissan Stadium.
*This story will be updated when more information is available
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.