Joe Milton III looked right before panning back left, he pumped, then found a open Squirrel White. The 14-yard touchdown reception in the Orange Bowl was White's second of the season, both of which were thrown by Milton.
White waddled to celebrate his touchdown in Hard Rock Stadium, paying homage to Jalyn Waddle of the Dolphins.
"I might bring the Waddle to Neyland," White said at Tennessee media day.
While it is unclear if the waddle celebration makes an appearance, it is clear that the connection between Milton and White will make its way to Knoxville.
The two have become a duo, like Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan as White put it. Whether playing video games or riding jet skis, the chemistry between White and Milton has grown off the field.
The chemistry on the field got off to a strong start. Milton connected with White often on second-team reps in practice. Near the end of last season, we got to see the duo connect on the field.
"I definitely feel more confident," White said going into 2023. I "I feel bigger. I feel faster. I know the plays, and I think I'm ready to take a one step forward."
His performance and time in Heupel's offense gave the sophomore more confidence. It has also given him the opportunity to come out of his shell more. Getting the opportunity to start the final two games of last year catapulted White's development forward.
All in all in 2022, as a true-freshman, White totaled 30 receptions for 500 yards.
"I just feel like the back third of last season we got a chance to see a little bit more of it," Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. "Certainly, since we’ve been back this entire offseason, you’ve gotten to see a true sense of who he is and what he’s about outside of just lining up and playing football at a really high level. He cares. He’s really engaging. He likes to have fun."
White coming out of his shell doesn't only affect him, but the whole wide receiver room. His teammates feed off of the energy he brings everyday in the receiver room.
He has turned into a comedian in the locker room as well. Keeping things light and bringing a positive energy during the middle of fall camp is something wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope likes about White.
"Seeing him open up and be more positive and his personality come out, that’s only better for the rest of the room," Pope said. "Squirrel is a vibrant light on and off the field — when he’s around the guys everyone lights up, when he’s on the field it’s contagious, everybody’s willing to play hard. But seeing that personality show in the room has been awesome."
Opening up means that White is coaching up some of his teammates, even as just a sophomore. White has had a hand in the development of some freshman like Nathan Leacock, and you can see the two discussing plays at practice.
He has even helped transfer Dont'e Thornton Jr. Thornton, who transferred to Tennessee from Oregon, comes in as a junior. That doesn't mean he can't receive some help from White.
"That’s one of my closest teammates here," Thornton said. "The moment I got here, I always leaned on Squirrel because he played the position before I got here, so he knew exactly what to do. Squirrel played a big part in my learning process being sped up because he helped me through everything."
White is poised to have a breakout season in his sophomore year, competition with Thornton for time in the slot. The 5-foot-10 and 165-pound speedster can do more than just showcase his skills.
He will continue to grow as a leader. Fellow wide receiver Ramel Keyton has faith that White will become the leader in the receiver room, once himself and Bru McCoy graduate.
And White adds to an emphasis Pope has brought to the wide reciever room this season — positivity. White keeps it light, but helps out his fellow receivers.
“He comes out with a great energy every single day, competes really hard," Heupel said. "And (his first day of fall camp) was really good, but that’s who he is. That’s how he competes every day.”
